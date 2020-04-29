Investors Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter Financial Results and Cash Dividend; Launched COVID-19 Support Programs for Employees, Customers and Communities

SHORT HILLS, N.J., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISBC) ("Company"), the holding company for Investors Bank ("Bank"), reported net income of $39.5 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to $48.7 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and $48.2 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was impacted by a provision for credit losses of $31.2 million under the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") accounting standard effective January 1, 2020, as compared to a provision for credit losses of $1.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and $3.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The primary drivers of the increase in our provision for credit losses were the adoption of CECL and the economic forecasts that include the estimated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share to be paid on May 26, 2020 for stockholders of record as of May 11, 2020.

Kevin Cummings, Chairman and CEO, commented, "The Company continues to work hard to address the challenges currently facing our employees, customers and communities in the face of the disruptions caused by COVID-19. I am so proud of the way all of our employees have stepped up to support our customers and communities during these unprecedented times."

COVID-19 Response

The Bank has responded to support our employees, customers and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Employee Support:

The majority of our corporate workforce has transitioned to working remotely.

Successful transition to "limited service" branch model including drive-thru operations and ATM services, as well as in-branch services available by appointment only.

Along with our healthcare provider, eliminated costs associated with COVID-19 diagnostic testing and offer zero co-pay telemedicine visits for any reason.

Customer Support:

Participating in the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program.

Deferring mortgage payments for up to 90 days for those experiencing hardship because of the crisis.

Waiving or refunding certain fees.

Increased mobile deposit limits.

Increased customer support through call center and bankers.

We are not reporting COVID-19 related deferrals to credit bureaus.

Community Support:

$100,000 grant from Investors Foundation to Stony Brook University Hospital Foundation on Long Island to support its treatment of patients suffering from COVID-19.

grant from Investors Foundation to Stony Brook University Hospital Foundation on Long Island to support its treatment of patients suffering from COVID-19. Investors Foundation distributed over $1.1 million in additional grants during the first quarter of 2020.

in additional grants during the first quarter of 2020. Providing meals and other support to healthcare workers and their families throughout the New York metro area.

Performance Highlights

Earnings before income taxes and provision for credit losses were $85.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 , an increase of $3.0 million , or 3.6%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019 and an increase of $14.9 million , or 21.2%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019 .

for the three months ended , an increase of , or 3.6%, compared to the three months ended and an increase of , or 21.2%, compared to the three months ended . Net interest margin increased 10 basis points to 2.71% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019 .

compared to the three months ended . The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 20 basis points to 1.39% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019 . The Federal Reserve reduced the federal funds target rate by 150 basis points during March 2020 .

compared to the three months ended . The Federal Reserve reduced the federal funds target rate by 150 basis points during . Total deposits increased $324.3 million , or 1.8%, to $18.2 billion at March 31, 2020 from $17.9 billion at December 31, 2019 . The loan to deposit ratio declined from 122% at December 31, 2019 to 117% at March 31, 2020 .

, or 1.8%, to at from at . The loan to deposit ratio declined from 122% at to 117% at . Net loans decreased $426.0 million , or 2.0%, to $21.1 billion at March 31, 2020 from $21.5 billion at December 31, 2019 . Commercial and industrial loans increased $104.2 million , or 3.5%, during the three months ended March 31, 2020 .

, or 2.0%, to at from at . Commercial and industrial loans increased , or 3.5%, during the three months ended . Non-accrual loans were $98.3 million , or 0.46% of total loans, at March 31, 2020 as compared to $95.2 million , or 0.44% of total loans, at December 31, 2019 and $117.7 million , or 0.54% of total loans, at March 31, 2019 .

, or 0.46% of total loans, at as compared to , or 0.44% of total loans, at and , or 0.54% of total loans, at . Total non-interest expenses were $102.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 , a decrease of $4.3 million , or 4.0%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019 . The efficiency ratio declined to 54.57% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 from 56.45% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 .

for the three months ended , a decrease of , or 4.0%, compared to the three months ended . The efficiency ratio declined to 54.57% for the three months ended from 56.45% for the three months ended . On January 1, 2020 , the Company adopted CECL. Upon adoption, the Company recorded an increase in allowance for credit losses of $11.7 million . The Company's provision for credit losses was $31.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and was significantly impacted by COVID-19.

, the Company adopted CECL. Upon adoption, the Company recorded an increase in allowance for credit losses of . The Company's provision for credit losses was for the three months ended and was significantly impacted by COVID-19. Tier 1 Leverage, Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based, Tier 1 Risk-Based and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios were 9.72%, 13.05%, 13.05% and 14.30%, respectively, at March 31, 2020 .

Financial Performance Overview

First Quarter 2020 compared to Fourth Quarter 2019

For the first quarter of 2020, net income totaled $39.5 million, a decrease of $9.2 million as compared to $48.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The changes in net income on a sequential quarter basis are highlighted below.

Net interest income increased by $4.5 million, or 2.7%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Changes within interest income and expense categories are as follows:

Interest expense decreased $8.8 million , primarily attributed to the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which decreased 16 basis points to 1.58% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 . The average balance of interest-bearing deposits increased $42.8 million , or 0.3%, to $15.3 billion and the average balance of total borrowed funds decreased $63.2 million , or 1.1%, to $5.7 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2020 .

, primarily attributed to the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which decreased 16 basis points to 1.58% for the three months ended . The average balance of interest-bearing deposits increased , or 0.3%, to and the average balance of total borrowed funds decreased , or 1.1%, to for the three months ended . A decrease in interest and dividend income of $4.3 million , or 1.6%, to $256.1 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily attributed to the average balance of net loans, which decreased $292.6 million , mainly as a result of paydowns and payoffs, partially offset by loan originations. The weighted average yield on net loans decreased 1 basis point to 4.23%.

, or 1.6%, to as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily attributed to the average balance of net loans, which decreased , mainly as a result of paydowns and payoffs, partially offset by loan originations. The weighted average yield on net loans decreased 1 basis point to 4.23%. Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income, totaled $7.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to $5.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 .

Net interest margin increased 10 basis points to 2.71% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019, driven primarily by the lower cost of interest-bearing liabilities and an increase in prepayment penalties, partially offset by the lower yield on interest-earning assets.

Total non-interest income was $14.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, a decrease of $5.8 million, as compared to $20.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in non-interest income was primarily due to a $2.9 million decrease in customer swap fee income and a $2.5 million decrease in net gains on our equipment finance portfolio.

Total non-interest expenses were $102.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, a decrease of $4.3 million, or 4.0%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The change was primarily due to a decrease of $3.9 million in other operating expenses driven by declines in overdraft losses and customer swap expense.

Income tax expense was $14.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and $32.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The effective tax rate was 27.0% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 39.8% for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The decrease in the effective tax rate was primarily related to additional income tax expense recognized during the three months ended December 31, 2019 resulting from the revaluation of the Company's net deferred tax asset as the State of New Jersey provided clarification in December 2019 relating to previously enacted tax law changes.

First Quarter 2020 compared to First Quarter 2019

For the first quarter of 2020, net income totaled $39.5 million, a decrease of $8.6 million as compared to $48.2 million in the first quarter of 2019. The changes in net income on a year over year quarter basis are highlighted below.

On a year over year basis, first quarter of 2020 net interest income increased by $10.6 million, or 6.5%, as compared to the first quarter of 2019 due to:

Interest expense decreased $10.7 million , or 11.5%, primarily attributed to the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which decreased 23 basis points to 1.58% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 . The average balance of total borrowed funds increased $451.7 million , or 8.6%, to $5.7 billion , and the average balance of interest-bearing deposits decreased $62.2 million , or 0.4%, to $15.3 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2020 .

, or 11.5%, primarily attributed to the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which decreased 23 basis points to 1.58% for the three months ended . The average balance of total borrowed funds increased , or 8.6%, to , and the average balance of interest-bearing deposits decreased , or 0.4%, to for the three months ended . A decrease in interest and dividend income of $118,000 , or 0.1%, to $256.1 million , primarily attributed to a $225.6 million decrease in the average balance of net loans, mainly as a result of paydowns and payoffs, partially offset by loan originations. The weighted average yield on net loans increased 4 basis points to 4.23%, primarily driven by an increase in prepayment penalties.

, or 0.1%, to , primarily attributed to a decrease in the average balance of net loans, mainly as a result of paydowns and payoffs, partially offset by loan originations. The weighted average yield on net loans increased 4 basis points to 4.23%, primarily driven by an increase in prepayment penalties. Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income, totaled $7.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to $3.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 .

Net interest margin increased 16 basis points year over year to 2.71% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 from 2.55% for the three months ended March 31, 2019, driven primarily by the lower cost of interest-bearing liabilities and an increase in prepayment penalties, partially offset by the lower yield on interest-earning assets.

Total non-interest income was $14.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, an increase of $3.5 million year over year. This increase was primarily due to an increase of $1.4 million in gain on loans, an increase of $889,000 in other income primarily attributed to non-depository investment products, and an increase of $691,000 in fees and service charge income.

Total non-interest expenses were $102.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, a decrease of $851,000, or 0.8%, year over year. The decrease was primarily due to decreases of $1.2 million, $650,000 and $606,000 in advertising and promotional expense, other operating expenses and compensation and benefit expense, respectively, partially offset by increases of $1.1 million and $1.0 million in federal insurance premiums and professional fees, respectively.

Income tax expense was $14.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and $19.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The effective tax rate was 27.0% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 28.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Asset Quality

On January 1, 2020, the Company adopted ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments- Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ("CECL"). CECL requires the measurement of all expected credit losses over the life of financial instruments held at the reporting date based on historical experience, current conditions, and reasonable and supportable forecasts. CECL replaces the incurred loss methodology and therefore, the allowance and provision for credit losses is based upon estimated expected credit losses rather than incurred losses. In connection with the adoption of CECL, the Company recognized a cumulative effect adjustment that reduced stockholders' equity by $8.5 million, net of tax. At adoption, the Company increased its allowance for credit losses by $11.7 million, comprised of $12.7 million and $2.6 million, respectively, for unfunded commitments and held-to-maturity debt securities, partially offset by a decrease of $3.6 million for loans.

Our provision for credit losses is primarily a result of the expected credit losses on our loans, unfunded commitments and held-to-maturity debt securities over the life of these financial instruments, including the inherent credit risk in these financial instruments, the growth and composition of our portfolios of these financial instruments, and the level of charge-offs. At March 31, 2020, our allowance for credit losses and related quarterly provision were significantly impacted by the adoption of CECL and the impact of COVID-19 on the current and forecasted economic conditions. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, our provision for credit losses was $31.2 million, compared to $1.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and $3.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, net charge-offs were $8.0 million compared to net charge-offs of $1.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and net charge-offs of $4.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Our accruing past due loans and non-accrual loans discussed below exclude certain purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans, primarily consisting of loans recorded in the Company's acquisitions. Under U.S. GAAP, PCD loans (acquired at a discount that is due, in part, to credit quality) are not subject to delinquency classification in the same manner as loans originated by the Bank.

Total non-accrual loans were $98.3 million, or 0.46% of total loans, at March 31, 2020 compared to $95.2 million, or 0.44% of total loans, at December 31, 2019 and $117.7 million, or 0.54% of total loans, at March 31, 2019. We continue to proactively and diligently work to resolve our troubled loans.

At March 31, 2020, there were $35.6 million of loans deemed as troubled debt restructured loans ("TDRs"), of which $26.3 million were residential and consumer loans, $6.9 million were commercial and industrial loans and $2.4 million were commercial real estate loans. TDRs of $12.8 million were classified as accruing and $22.8 million were classified as non-accrual at March 31, 2020.

The following table sets forth non-accrual loans and accruing past due loans (excluding PCD loans and loans held for sale) on the dates indicated as well as certain asset quality ratios.



March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

# of loans

amount

# of loans

amount

# of loans

amount

# of loans

amount

# of loans

amount

(Dollars in millions) Accruing past due loans:





































30 to 59 days past due:





































Residential and consumer 106



$ 24.6



111



$ 23.4



89



$ 17.6



104



$ 20.9



113



$ 24.8

Construction —



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Multi-family 10



57.9



5



45.6



9



16.0



7



12.0



11



29.6

Commercial real estate 6



23.5



9



6.8



7



17.8



5



26.6



4



4.5

Commercial and industrial 21



5.3



16



7.8



9



5.9



5



1.1



15



11.3

Total 30 to 59 days past due 143



111.3



141



83.6



114



57.3



121



60.6



143



70.2

60 to 89 days past due:





































Residential and consumer 32



7.5



33



6.5



46



11.6



30



5.5



37



7.1

Construction —



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Multi-family —



—



1



1.9



2



3.5



2



17.2



1



1.1

Commercial real estate —



—



—



—



3



3.2



4



6.9



—



—

Commercial and industrial 4



5.2



6



2.0



5



4.7



4



4.1



7



3.8

Total 60 to 89 days past due 36



12.7



40



10.4



56



23.0



40



33.7



45



12.0

Total accruing past due loans 179



$ 124.0



181



$ 94.0



170



$ 80.3



161



$ 94.3



188



$ 82.2

Non-accrual:





































Residential and consumer 254



$ 46.5



255



$ 47.4



261



$ 48.2



275



$ 51.2



296



$ 56.4

Construction —



—



—



—



—



—



1



0.2



1



0.2

Multi-family 9



23.4



8



23.3



6



19.6



14



34.1



14



34.1

Commercial real estate 21



11.4



22



12.0



30



12.3



27



8.1



32



9.8

Commercial and industrial 22



17.0



18



12.5



16



12.0



13



18.0



14



17.2

Total non-accrual loans 306



$ 98.3



303



$ 95.2



313



$ 92.1



330



$ 111.6



357



$ 117.7

Accruing troubled debt

restructured loans 55



$ 12.8



57



$ 13.1



58



$ 12.5



56



$ 12.2



54



$ 13.6

Non-accrual loans to total loans



0.46 %





0.44 %





0.42 %





0.51 %





0.54 % Allowance for loan losses as a

percent of non-accrual loans



247.54 %





239.66 %





247.62 %





207.83 %





199.44 % Allowance for loan losses as a

percent of total loans



1.14 %





1.05 %





1.05 %





1.05 %





1.08 %

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets decreased $21.2 million, or 0.1%, to $26.7 billion at March 31, 2020 from December 31, 2019. Net loans decreased $426.0 million, or 2.0%, to $21.1 billion at March 31, 2020. Securities decreased $157.1 million, or 4.1%, to $3.7 billion at March 31, 2020. Cash and cash equivalents increased $497.1 million to $672.0 million at March 31, 2020 as a result of management's focus on strong liquidity in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The detail of the loan portfolio (including PCD loans) is below:



March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

(In thousands) Commercial Loans:





Multi-family loans $ 7,619,676



7,813,236

Commercial real estate loans 4,682,009



4,831,347

Commercial and industrial loans 3,055,501



2,951,306

Construction loans 274,588



262,866

Total commercial loans 15,631,774



15,858,755

Residential mortgage loans 4,955,755



5,144,718

Consumer and other 698,580



699,796

Total Loans 21,286,109



21,703,269

Deferred fees, premiums and other, net 7,275



907

Allowance for loan losses (243,288)



(228,120)

Net loans $ 21,050,096



21,476,056



During the three months ended March 31, 2020, we originated $225.9 million in multi-family loans, $217.0 million in commercial and industrial loans, $139.6 million in commercial real estate loans, $87.2 million in residential loans, $26.2 million in construction loans and $15.0 million in consumer and other loans. Our originations reflect our continued focus on diversifying our loan portfolio. Our loans are primarily on properties and businesses located in New Jersey and New York.

In addition to the loans originated for our portfolio, we originated residential mortgage loans for sale to third parties totaling $90.7 million during the three months ended March 31, 2020.

The allowance for loan losses increased by $15.2 million to $243.3 million at March 31, 2020 from $228.1 million at December 31, 2019. The increase of $15.2 million reflects a decrease of $3.6 million upon CECL adoption, a decrease of $8.0 million resulting from net charge-offs and an increase of $26.8 million from the provision for credit losses related to our loan portfolio. Our allowance for loan losses was significantly impacted by the adoption of CECL and the impact of COVID-19 on current and forecasted economic conditions. Future increases in the allowance for loan losses may be necessary based on the growth and composition of the loan portfolio, the level of loan delinquency and the reasonable and supportable forecasted economic conditions over the life of our loans. At March 31, 2020, our allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 1.14%, an increase from 1.05% at December 31, 2019 which was driven by the factors noted above.

Securities decreased by $157.1 million, or 4.1%, to $3.7 billion at March 31, 2020 from $3.9 billion at December 31, 2019. This decrease was primarily a result of paydowns, partially offset by purchases and an increase in unrealized gains. At March 31, 2020, our allowance for credit losses on held-to-maturity debt securities was $3.0 million.

Deposits increased by $324.3 million, or 1.8%, to $18.2 billion at March 31, 2020 from $17.9 billion at December 31, 2019 primarily driven by increases in money market accounts and time deposits, partially offset by decreases in checking accounts. Checking accounts decreased $127.3 million to $7.9 billion at March 31, 2020 from $8.0 billion at December 31, 2019. Core deposits (savings, checking and money market) represented approximately 77% of our total deposit portfolio at March 31, 2020 compared to 78% at December 31, 2019.

Borrowed funds decreased by $360.4 million, or 6.2%, to $5.5 billion at March 31, 2020 from $5.8 billion at December 31, 2019 primarily driven by the increase in deposits.

Other liabilities increased by $18.2 million, or 22.2%, to $100.0 million at March 31, 2020 from $81.8 million at December 31, 2019 primarily driven by our allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments resulting from the adoption of CECL. At March 31, 2020, our allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $17.1 million.

Stockholders' equity decreased by $27.2 million to $2.6 billion at March 31, 2020 from $2.6 billion at December 31, 2019, primarily attributed to other comprehensive loss of $32.8 million and cash dividends of $0.12 per share totaling $29.7 million during the three months ended March 31, 2020. In addition, stockholders' equity decreased by $8.5 million on January 1, 2020 in connection with the adoption of CECL. These decreases were partially offset by net income of $39.5 million and share-based plan activity of $5.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The Company remains above the FDIC's "well capitalized" standards, with a Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Ratio of 13.05% at March 31, 2020.

About the Company

Investors Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Investors Bank, which as of March 31, 2020 operated from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey and 147 branches located throughout New Jersey and New York.

INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets









March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

(unaudited)

(audited) Assets (Dollars in thousands)







Cash and cash equivalents $ 672,020



174,915

Equity securities 6,140



6,039

Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 2,575,446



2,695,390

Debt securities held-to-maturity, net (estimated fair value of $1,169,054 and $1,190,104 at

March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) 1,111,525



1,148,815

Loans receivable, net 21,050,096



21,476,056

Loans held-for-sale 36,311



29,797

Federal Home Loan Bank stock 269,127



267,219

Accrued interest receivable 78,451



79,313

Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets 9,551



13,538

Office properties and equipment, net 167,200



169,614

Operating lease right-of-use assets 170,549



175,143

Net deferred tax asset 83,992



64,220

Bank owned life insurance 219,913



218,517

Goodwill and intangible assets 97,635



97,869

Other assets 129,588



82,321

Total assets $ 26,677,544



26,698,766

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Liabilities:





Deposits $ 18,184,626



17,860,338

Borrowed funds 5,466,663



5,827,111

Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 149,561



121,719

Operating lease liabilities 181,917



185,827

Other liabilities 100,019



81,821

Total liabilities 24,082,786



24,076,816

Stockholders' equity 2,594,758



2,621,950

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 26,677,544



26,698,766



INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Operations

























For the Three Months Ended











March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

March 31,

2019











(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)











(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income:











Loans receivable and loans held-for-sale $ 224,529



228,005



224,890



Securities:













GSE obligations 306



336



266





Mortgage-backed securities 22,584



23,642



23,630





Equity 33



35



37





Municipal bonds and other debt 3,375



3,052



2,522



Interest-bearing deposits 840



840



535



Federal Home Loan Bank stock 4,432



4,470



4,337





Total interest and dividend income 256,099



260,380



256,217

Interest expense:











Deposits

53,179



60,635



65,422



Borrowed funds 29,637



30,970



28,117





Total interest expense 82,816



91,605



93,539





Net interest income 173,283



168,775



162,678

Provision for credit losses 31,226



1,500



3,000





Net interest income after provision for credit losses 142,057



167,275



159,678

Non-interest income:











Fees and service charges 6,026



6,819



5,335



Income on bank owned life insurance 1,396



1,593



1,577



Gain on loans, net 1,846



2,218



433



Gain (loss) on securities, net 202



(13)



64



Gain on sales of other real estate owned, net 740



282



224



Other income 4,450



9,559



3,561





Total non-interest income 14,660



20,458



11,194

Non-interest expense:











Compensation and fringe benefits 60,392



59,327



60,998



Advertising and promotional expense 2,363



3,005



3,612



Office occupancy and equipment expense 15,951



16,700



16,171



Federal insurance premiums 4,401



3,300



3,300



General and administrative 534



559



484



Professional fees 3,983



4,897



2,940



Data processing and communication 7,792



7,998



7,999



Other operating expenses 7,142



11,037



7,905





Total non-interest expenses 102,558



106,823



103,409





Income before income tax expense 54,159



80,910



67,463

Income tax expense 14,647



32,180



19,305





Net income $ 39,512



48,730



48,158

Basic earnings per share $0.17



0.19



0.18

Diluted earnings per share $0.17



0.19



0.18















Basic weighted average shares outstanding 233,262,860



256,559,205



267,664,063



Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 233,632,841



257,006,084



268,269,730



INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Average Balance Sheet and Yield/Rate Information





For the Three Months Ended





March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019





Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/Paid Weighted

Average

Yield/Rate

Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/Paid Weighted

Average

Yield/Rate

Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/Paid Weighted

Average

Yield/Rate





(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets:























Interest-earning cash accounts $ 368,027

840

0.91 %

$ 280,790

840

1.20 %

$ 175,281

535

1.22 %

Equity securities 6,090

33

2.17 %

6,036

35

2.32 %

5,811

37

2.55 %

Debt securities available-for-sale 2,581,874

17,271

2.68 %

2,624,612

18,021

2.75 %

2,111,832

15,416

2.92 %

Debt securities held-to-maturity 1,128,119

8,994

3.19 %

1,131,386

9,009

3.19 %

1,532,764

11,002

2.87 %

Net loans 21,227,295

224,529

4.23 %

21,519,941

228,005

4.24 %

21,452,923

224,890

4.19 %

Federal Home Loan Bank stock 271,043

4,432

6.54 %

276,965

4,470

6.46 %

260,543

4,337

6.66 %

Total interest-earning assets 25,582,448

256,099

4.00 %

25,839,730

260,380

4.03 %

25,539,154

256,217

4.01 % Non-interest earning assets 956,423







1,009,868







942,523







Total assets

$ 26,538,871







$ 26,849,598







$ 26,481,677

































Interest-bearing liabilities:























Savings $ 2,033,761

3,908

0.77 %

$ 2,040,678

4,592

0.90 %

$ 2,039,919

4,370

0.86 %

Interest-bearing checking 5,565,365

16,660

1.20 %

5,344,156

19,403

1.45 %

4,975,209

22,082

1.78 %

Money market accounts 3,819,098

14,224

1.49 %

3,739,126

14,770

1.58 %

3,630,708

14,246

1.57 %

Certificates of deposit 3,918,133

18,387

1.88 %

4,169,591

21,870

2.10 %

4,752,700

24,724

2.08 %

Total interest-bearing deposits 15,336,357

53,179

1.39 %

15,293,551

60,635

1.59 %

15,398,536

65,422

1.70 %

Borrowed funds 5,681,344

29,637

2.09 %

5,744,538

30,970

2.16 %

5,229,663

28,117

2.15 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities 21,017,701

82,816

1.58 %

21,038,089

91,605

1.74 %

20,628,199

93,539

1.81 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 2,889,098







2,906,473







2,868,166







Total liabilities 23,906,799







23,944,562







23,496,365





Stockholders' equity 2,632,072







2,905,036







2,985,312







Total liabilities and

stockholders' equity $ 26,538,871







$ 26,849,598







$ 26,481,677

































Net interest income

$ 173,283







$ 168,775







$ 162,678































Net interest rate spread



2.42 %





2.29 %





2.20 %



























Net interest earning assets $ 4,564,747







$ 4,801,641







$ 4,910,955

































Net interest margin



2.71 %





2.61 %





2.55 %



























Ratio of interest-earning assets to total

interest-bearing liabilities 1.22

X



1.23

X



1.24

X



INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Selected Performance Ratios













For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

March 31,

2019 Return on average assets 0.60 %

0.73 %

0.73 % Return on average equity 6.00 %

6.71 %

6.45 % Return on average tangible equity 6.24 %

6.94 %

6.67 % Interest rate spread 2.42 %

2.29 %

2.20 % Net interest margin 2.71 %

2.61 %

2.55 % Efficiency ratio 54.57 %

56.45 %

59.47 % Non-interest expense to average total assets 1.55 %

1.59 %

1.56 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 1.22



1.23



1.24



INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data

















March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019 Asset Quality Ratios:









Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets

0.45 %

0.46 % Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans

0.52 %

0.50 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-accrual loans

247.54 %

239.66 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans

1.14 %

1.05 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans (1)

1.22 %

1.05 %











Capital Ratios:









Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (2)



9.72 %

9.53 % Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based (2)



13.05 %

12.78 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (2)



13.05 %

12.78 % Total Risk-Based Capital (2)



14.30 %

13.92 % Equity to total assets (period end)



9.73 %

9.82 % Average equity to average assets



9.92 %

10.82 % Tangible capital to tangible assets (3)



9.39 %

9.49 % Book value per common share (3)



$ 10.99



$ 11.11

Tangible book value per common share (3)



$ 10.57



$ 10.69













Other Data:









Number of full service offices



147



147

Full time equivalent employees



1,740



1,761



(1) Allowance for credit losses includes allowance for loan losses and allowance for losses on unfunded commitments. (2) Capital ratios are estimated. In accordance with regulatory capital rules, the Company elected an option to delay the estimated impact of CECL on its regulatory capital over a five-year transition period ending December 31, 2024. As a result, capital ratios as of March 31, 2020 exclude the impact of the increased allowance for credit losses on loans, unfunded commitments and held-to-maturity debt securities attributed to the adoption of CECL. (3) See Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands, except share data)







Book Value and Tangible Book Value per Share Computation











March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019







Total stockholders' equity $ 2,594,758



2,621,950

Goodwill and intangible assets 97,635



97,869

Tangible stockholders' equity $ 2,497,123



2,524,081









Book Value per Share Computation





Common stock issued 359,070,852



359,070,852

Treasury shares (111,666,388)



(111,630,950)

Shares outstanding 247,404,464



247,439,902

Unallocated ESOP shares (11,250,327)



(11,368,750)

Book value shares 236,154,137



236,071,152









Book Value per Share $ 10.99



$ 11.11

Tangible Book Value per Share $ 10.57



$ 10.69









Total assets $ 26,677,544



26,698,766

Goodwill and intangible assets 97,635



97,869

Tangible assets $ 26,579,909



26,600,897









Tangible capital to tangible assets 9.39 %

9.49 %

