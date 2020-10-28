Investors Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Financial Results and Cash Dividend

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) ("Company"), the holding company for Investors Bank ("Bank"), reported net income of $64.3 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to $42.6 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and $52.0 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net income totaled $146.4 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, compared to $146.8 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Net income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 was impacted by a provision for credit losses of $8.3 million and $72.8 million, respectively. The primary driver of our provision for credit losses was the current and forecasted economic conditions that include the estimated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share to be paid on November 25, 2020 for stockholders of record as of November 10, 2020.

Kevin Cummings, Chairman and CEO, commented, "Earnings per share increased 51% quarter over quarter and 12% year-to-date. Our margin expanded six basis points quarter over quarter, despite a continued drag from an elevated cash position, and our non-interest income improved nicely this quarter."

Mr. Cummings also commented, "We are encouraged by the decline in our deferred loan balances from $4.29 billion or 20% of loans reported in the first quarter to $730 million or 3% of loans as of October 20. Despite a lower provision for credit losses this quarter, our allowance as a percentage of loans increased nine basis points. Our delinquent loans and credit quality ratios remained relatively stable and we feel prepared for the continued economic uncertainty ahead."

Performance Highlights

Net interest margin increased six basis points to 2.79% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020. Net interest margin continued to be negatively impacted by an elevated cash position during the quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents were $557.7 million at September 30, 2020 as compared to $735.2 million at June 30, 2020. Average interest-earning cash and cash equivalents were $978.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared with $1.29 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Non-interest-bearing deposits increased $304.6 million, or 10.0%, during the three months ended September 30, 2020. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 9 basis points to 0.84% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Total loans decreased $364.2 million, or 1.7%, to $21.00 billion at September 30, 2020 from $21.36 billion at June 30, 2020.

The provision for credit losses was $8.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared with $33.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Total non-interest income was $19.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $9.8 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Total non-interest expenses were $104.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $4.0 million, or 4.0%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020. Included in total non-interest expenses were $965,000 of costs from the early extinguishment of $200 million of borrowings during the three months ended September 30, 2020. The efficiency ratio declined to 51.63% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 from 52.06% for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

As of October 20, 2020, COVID-19 related loan deferrals totaled $730 million, or 3% of loans, compared to $2.7 billion, or 13% of loans, as of July 22, 2020.

Non-accrual loans were $132.0 million, or 0.63% of total loans, at September 30, 2020 as compared to $126.8 million, or 0.59% of total loans, at June 30, 2020 and $92.1 million, or 0.42% of total loans, at September 30, 2019.

, or 0.63% of total loans, at September 30, 2020 as compared to , or 0.59% of total loans, at June 30, 2020 and , or 0.42% of total loans, at September 30, 2019. Tier 1 Leverage, Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based, Tier 1 Risk-Based and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios were 9.76%, 13.24%, 13.24% and 14.49%, respectively, at September 30, 2020.

Financial Performance Overview

Third Quarter 2020 compared to Second Quarter 2020

For the third quarter of 2020, net income totaled $64.3 million, an increase of $21.7 million as compared to $42.6 million for the second quarter of 2020. The changes in net income on a sequential quarter basis are highlighted below.

Net interest income decreased by $365,000, or 0.2%, as compared to the second quarter of 2020. Changes within interest income and expense categories were as follows:

Interest and dividend income decreased $5.5 million, or 2.2%, to $240.7 million as compared to the second quarter of 2020, primarily attributed to the average balance of net loans, which decreased $487.7 million, mainly as a result of paydowns and payoffs, offset by loan originations. Offsetting this decline was a 4 basis point increase in the weighted average yield on net loans to 4.12%.

Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income, totaled $7.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to $8.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Interest expense decreased $5.1 million, primarily attributed to the average balance of total borrowed funds, which decreased $536.5 million, or 10.7%, to $4.49 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and the average balance of interest-bearing deposits, which decreased $486.9 million, or 2.9%, to $16.21 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2020. In addition, the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 4 basis points to 1.14% for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Net interest margin increased six basis points to 2.79% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020, driven primarily by the lower cost of interest-bearing liabilities and the decline in lower yielding average cash balances.

Total non-interest income was $19.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $9.8 million, as compared to $10.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase in non-interest income was due in part to a $4.2 million increase in fees and service charge income stemming primarily from a $2.6 million charge against our mortgage servicing asset during the second quarter. In addition, customer swap fee income increased $3.1 million, gain on loans from mortgage banking activity increased $1.7 million and income from wealth and investment products increased $1.3 million.

Total non-interest expenses were $104.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $4.0 million, or 4.0%, as compared to the second quarter of 2020. The change was primarily due to an increase of $4.1 million in compensation and benefit expenses primarily driven by higher incentive compensation expense and medical expense. Included in total non-interest expenses were $965,000 of costs from the early extinguishment of $200 million of borrowings during the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Income tax expense was $24.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and $16.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The effective tax rate was 27.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 27.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 compared to Third Quarter 2019

For the third quarter of 2020, net income totaled $64.3 million, an increase of $12.3 million as compared to $52.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. The changes in net income on a year over year quarter basis are highlighted below.

On a year over year basis, third quarter of 2020 net interest income increased by $17.2 million, or 10.4%, as compared to the third quarter of 2019 due to:

Interest expense decreased $41.0 million, or 41.0%, primarily attributed to the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which decreased 76 basis points to 1.14% for the three months ended September 30, 2020. In addition, the average balance of total borrowed funds decreased $1.26 billion, or 21.9%, to $4.49 billion, while the average balance of interest-bearing deposits increased $848.1 million, or 5.5%, to $16.21 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Interest and dividend income decreased $23.9 million, or 9.0%, to $240.7 million, primarily attributed to the weighted average yield on net loans, which decreased 15 basis points to 4.12%. In addition, the average balance of net loans decreased $843.1 million, mainly as a result of paydowns and payoffs, offset by loan originations, including $334.7 million of PPP loans, and $453.3 million of loans acquired from Gold Coast.

Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income, totaled $7.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to $5.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Net interest margin increased 26 basis points year over year to 2.79% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 from 2.53% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, driven primarily by the lower cost of interest-bearing liabilities and an increase in prepayment penalties, partially offset by the growth in lower yielding average cash balances.

Total non-interest income was $19.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $5.1 million year over year. This increase was primarily due to gain on loans, which increased $3.6 million due to a higher volume of mortgage banking loan sales to third parties.

Total non-interest expenses were $104.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of $4.7 million, or 4.3%, year over year. The decrease was due to a decrease of $3.7 million in compensation and benefit expense driven by lower headcount, stock-based compensation expense and benefits expense.

Income tax expense was $24.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and $21.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The effective tax rate was 27.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 28.8% for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 compared to Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

Net income decreased by $319,000 year over year to $146.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The change in net income year over year is the result of the following:

Net interest income increased by $50.6 million as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019 due to:

Interest expense decreased by $87.4 million, or 29.8%, to $206.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $293.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, primarily attributed to a decrease in the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 57 basis points to 1.30% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. In addition, the average balance of total borrowed funds decreased $500.0 million, or 9.0%, to $5.07 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. These decreases were partially offset by the average balance of interest-bearing deposits, which increased $753.2 million, or 4.9%, to $16.08 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Total interest and dividend income decreased by $36.8 million, or 4.7%, to $743.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019, primarily attributed to the weighted average yield on net loans, which decreased 8 basis points to 4.14% primarily driven by lower average yields on new loan origination volume, partially offset by an increase in prepayment penalties. In addition, the average balance of net loans decreased $438.9 million, mainly from paydowns and payoffs, partially offset by loan originations, including $334.7 million of PPP loans, and $453.3 million of loans acquired from Gold Coast.

Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income, totaled $23.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $11.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Net interest margin increased 22 basis points to 2.74% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 from 2.52% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, primarily driven by the lower cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by the lower yield on interest-earning assets.

Total non-interest income was $44.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $11.8 million as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The increase was primarily due to gain on loans, which increased $7.6 million as a result of a higher volume of mortgage banking loan sales to third parties. In addition, the Company recognized a $5.7 million loss on the sale of securities during the second quarter of 2019.

Total non-interest expenses were $306.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of $9.3 million, or 2.9%, as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019. This decrease was due to a decrease of $8.4 million in compensation and fringe benefit expense, a decrease of $4.0 million in advertising and promotional expense and a decrease of $2.5 million in other non-interest expense. These decreases were partially offset by an increase of $2.7 million in data processing and communication expense and an increase of $2.0 million in occupancy expense. Included in non-interest expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $3.6 million of Gold Coast acquisition-related expenses.

Income tax expense was $55.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $59.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The effective tax rate was 27.6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 28.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Asset Quality

On January 1, 2020, the Company adopted ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments- Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ("CECL"). CECL requires the measurement of all expected credit losses over the life of financial instruments held at the reporting date based on historical experience, current conditions, and reasonable and supportable forecasts. CECL replaced the incurred loss methodology and therefore, the allowance and provision for credit losses is based upon estimated expected credit losses rather than incurred losses.

Our provision for credit losses is primarily a result of the expected credit losses on our loans, unfunded commitments and held-to-maturity debt securities over the life of these financial instruments, including the inherent credit risk in these financial instruments, the composition of and changes in our portfolios of these financial instruments, and the level of charge-offs. At September 30, 2020, our allowance for credit losses and related quarterly provision continue to be affected by the impact of COVID-19 on the current and forecasted economic conditions. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, our provision for credit losses was $8.3 million, compared to $33.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and a negative provision of $2.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, net charge-offs were $667,000 compared to net charge-offs of $4.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and net charge-offs of $1.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Our provision was $72.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to a negative provision of $2.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net charge-offs were $12.8 million compared to $5.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Total non-accrual loans were $132.0 million, or 0.63% of total loans, at September 30, 2020 compared to $126.8 million, or 0.59% of total loans, at June 30, 2020 and $95.2 million, or 0.44% of total loans, at December 31, 2019. We continue to proactively and diligently work to resolve our troubled loans.

At September 30, 2020, there were $35.7 million of loans deemed as troubled debt restructured loans ("TDRs"), of which $26.5 million were residential and consumer loans, $3.8 million were commercial and industrial loans and $5.4 million were commercial real estate loans. TDRs of $9.8 million were classified as accruing and $25.9 million were classified as non-accrual at September 30, 2020.

The following table sets forth non-accrual loans and accruing past due loans (excluding loans held for sale) on the dates indicated as well as certain asset quality ratios.



September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

# of loans

amount

# of loans

amount

# of loans

amount

# of loans

amount

# of loans

amount

(Dollars in millions) Accruing past due loans:





































30 to 59 days past due:





































Residential and consumer 78



$ 17.2



79



$ 19.9



106



$ 24.6



111



$ 23.4



89



$ 17.6

Construction —



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Multi-family 5



5.3



9



24.6



10



57.9



5



45.6



9



16.0

Commercial real estate 7



4.6



9



10.6



6



23.5



9



6.8



7



17.8

Commercial and industrial 6



3.7



13



7.5



21



5.3



16



7.8



9



5.9

Total 30 to 59 days past due 96



30.8



110



62.6



143



111.3



141



83.6



114



57.3

60 to 89 days past due:





































Residential and consumer 20



4.8



30



7.5



32



7.5



33



6.5



46



11.6

Construction —



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Multi-family 2



2.1



5



19.1



—



—



1



1.9



2



3.5

Commercial real estate 5



26.3



8



3.3



—



—



—



—



3



3.2

Commercial and industrial 6



2.2



5



1.2



4



5.2



6



2.0



5



4.7

Total 60 to 89 days past due 33



35.4



48



31.1



36



12.7



40



10.4



56



23.0

Total accruing past due loans 129



$ 66.2



158



$ 93.7



179



$ 124.0



181



$ 94.0



170



$ 80.3

Non-accrual:





































Residential and consumer 250



$ 52.2



255



$ 50.6



254



$ 46.5



255



$ 47.4



261



$ 48.2

Construction —



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Multi-family 13



51.1



14



48.3



9



23.4



8



23.3



6



19.6

Commercial real estate 28



17.8



22



12.3



21



11.4



22



12.0



30



12.3

Commercial and industrial 19



10.9



29



15.6



22



17.0



18



12.5



16



12.0

Total non-accrual loans 310



$ 132.0



320



$ 126.8



306



$ 98.3



303



$ 95.2



313



$ 92.1

Accruing troubled debt restructured loans 51



$ 9.8



52



$ 12.2



55



$ 12.8



57



$ 13.1



58



$ 12.5

Non-accrual loans to total loans



0.63 %





0.59 %





0.46 %





0.44 %





0.42 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent

of non-accrual loans



217.75 %





215.48 %





247.54 %





239.66 %





247.62 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent

of total loans



1.37 %





1.28 %





1.14 %





1.05 %





1.05 %

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets decreased $91.8 million, or 0.3%, to $26.61 billion at September 30, 2020 from December 31, 2019. Cash and cash equivalents increased $382.8 million to $557.7 million at September 30, 2020. Securities increased $224.0 million, or 5.8%, to $4.07 billion at September 30, 2020. Net loans decreased $778.0 million, or 3.6%, to $20.70 billion at September 30, 2020.

The detail of the loan portfolio is below:



September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

(In thousands) Commercial Loans:









Multi-family loans $ 7,256,015



7,377,929



7,813,236

Commercial real estate loans 4,912,155



4,873,353



4,831,347

Commercial and industrial loans 3,399,059



3,428,916



2,951,306

Construction loans 341,449



304,460



262,866

Total commercial loans 15,908,678



15,984,658



15,858,755

Residential mortgage loans 4,407,224



4,702,957



5,144,718

Consumer and other 681,940



674,392



699,796

Total Loans 20,997,842



21,362,007



21,703,269

Deferred fees, premiums and other, net (12,274)



(10,044)



907

Allowance for loan losses (287,511)



(273,319)



(228,120)

Net loans $ 20,698,057



21,078,644



21,476,056



During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, we originated $814.3 million in commercial and industrial loans (including $334.7 million of PPP loans), $733.9 million in multi-family loans, $447.8 million in residential loans, $368.9 million in commercial real estate loans, $67.3 million in consumer and other loans and $59.0 million in construction loans. Our originations reflect our continued focus on diversifying our loan portfolio. In addition, we acquired $453.3 million of loans from Gold Coast on April 3, 2020. Our loans are primarily on properties and businesses located in New Jersey and New York.

In addition to the loans originated for our portfolio, we originated residential mortgage loans for sale to third parties totaling $410.5 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2020. As of September 30, 2020, loans held for sale were $20.0 million.

The allowance for loan losses increased by $59.4 million to $287.5 million at September 30, 2020 from $228.1 million at December 31, 2019. The increase of $59.4 million reflects an increase of $71.5 million from the provision for credit losses related to our loan portfolio and an increase of $4.2 million from acquired loans accounted for as PCD loans, partially offset by a decrease of $12.8 million resulting from net charge-offs and a decrease of $3.6 million upon CECL adoption. Our allowance for loan losses was significantly affected by the impact of COVID-19 on current and forecasted economic conditions. Future increases in the allowance for loan losses may be necessary based on the growth and composition of the loan portfolio, the level of loan delinquency and the current and forecasted economic conditions over the life of our loans. At September 30, 2020, our allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 1.37%, an increase from 1.05% at December 31, 2019 which was driven by the factors noted above.

Securities increased by $224.0 million, or 5.8%, to $4.07 billion at September 30, 2020 from $3.85 billion at December 31, 2019. This increase was primarily a result of purchases, partially offset by paydowns. At September 30, 2020, our allowance for credit losses on held-to-maturity debt securities was $3.1 million.

Deposits increased by $1.24 billion, or 7.0%, to $19.10 billion at September 30, 2020 from $17.86 billion at December 31, 2019 primarily driven by increases in checking and money market deposits, offset by a decrease in time deposits. Checking accounts increased $1.06 billion to $9.04 billion at September 30, 2020 from $7.99 billion at December 31, 2019. Core deposits (savings, checking and money market) represented approximately 81% of our total deposit portfolio at September 30, 2020 compared to 78% at December 31, 2019.

Borrowed funds decreased by $1.52 billion, or 26.1%, to $4.31 billion at September 30, 2020 from $5.83 billion at December 31, 2019 primarily driven by the increase in deposits. The decrease includes the early extinguishment of $400 million of borrowings during the second and third quarters of 2020.

Other liabilities increased by $115.8 million, or 141.6%, to $197.7 million at September 30, 2020 from $81.8 million at December 31, 2019 primarily driven by increases in income taxes payable and our allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments, as well as a commitment to purchase investment securities. At September 30, 2020, our allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $13.9 million.

Stockholders' equity increased by $47.8 million to $2.67 billion at September 30, 2020 from $2.62 billion at December 31, 2019, primarily attributed to net income of $146.4 million, common stock issued to finance the Gold Coast acquisition of $20.9 million and share-based plan activity of $14.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. These increases were partially offset by other comprehensive loss of $32.4 million and cash dividends of $0.36 per share totaling $89.7 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2020. In addition, stockholders' equity decreased by $8.5 million on January 1, 2020 in connection with the adoption of CECL. The Company remains above the FDIC's "well capitalized" standards, with a Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Ratio of 13.24% at September 30, 2020.

About the Company

Investors Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Investors Bank, which as of September 30, 2020 operated from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey and 155 branches located throughout New Jersey and New York.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Forward looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, as described in the "Risk Factors" disclosures included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented in quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, including, but not limited to, those related to the real estate and economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, competitive products and pricing, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory fees and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses, credit risk management, asset-liability management, the financial and securities markets and the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity. Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict what the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will have on our business and results of operations. The pandemic and related local and national economic disruption may, among other effects, continue to result in a material adverse change for the demand for our products and services; increased levels of loan delinquencies, problem assets and foreclosures; branch disruptions, unavailability of personnel and increased cybersecurity risks as employees work remotely.

The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company wishes to advise readers that the factors listed above could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets













September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

December 31, 2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited) Assets (Dollars in thousands)











Cash and cash equivalents $ 557,749



735,234



174,915

Equity securities 8,703



6,190



6,039

Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 2,828,959



2,886,567



2,695,390

Debt securities held-to-maturity, net (estimated fair value of $1,304,693,

$1,262,808 and $1,190,104 at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and

December 31, 2019, respectively) 1,236,610



1,198,401



1,148,815

Loans receivable, net 20,698,057



21,078,644



21,476,056

Loans held-for-sale 19,984



39,767



29,797

Federal Home Loan Bank stock 214,255



229,829



267,219

Accrued interest receivable 84,317



81,609



79,313

Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets 8,884



9,094



13,538

Office properties and equipment, net 164,220



165,609



169,614

Operating lease right-of-use assets 171,781



172,432



175,143

Net deferred tax asset 116,347



106,885



64,220

Bank owned life insurance 223,576



221,509



218,517

Goodwill and intangible assets 110,068



109,178



97,869

Other assets 163,467



153,200



82,321

Total assets $ 26,606,977



27,194,148



26,698,766

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Liabilities:









Deposits $ 19,103,535



19,487,302



17,860,338

Borrowed funds 4,307,523



4,632,016



5,827,111

Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 144,212



125,472



121,719

Operating lease liabilities 184,281



184,572



185,827

Other liabilities 197,669



141,886



81,821

Total liabilities 23,937,220



24,571,248



24,076,816

Stockholders' equity 2,669,757



2,622,900



2,621,950

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 26,606,977



27,194,148



26,698,766



INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Operations





























For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended











September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2020

September 30,

2019











(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)











(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income:



















Loans receivable and loans held-for-sale $ 215,221



217,733



231,734



657,483



684,086



Securities:





















GSE obligations 378



310



343



994



876





Mortgage-backed securities 18,095



20,572



23,978



61,251



71,491





Equity 45



32



36



110



108





Municipal bonds and other debt 3,277



3,276



3,186



9,928



8,442



Interest-bearing deposits 233



294



821



1,367



1,965



Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,452



3,997



4,456



11,881



12,871





Total interest and dividend income 240,701



246,214



264,554



743,014



779,839

Interest expense:



















Deposits

34,109



38,991



67,972



126,279



201,222



Borrowed funds 24,970



25,236



32,130



79,843



92,319





Total interest expense 59,079



64,227



100,102



206,122



293,541





Net interest income 181,622



181,987



164,452



536,892



486,298

Provision for credit losses 8,336



33,278



(2,500)



72,840



(2,500)





Net interest income after provision for credit

losses 173,286



148,709



166,952



464,052



488,798

Non-interest income:



















Fees and service charges 5,579



1,376



5,796



12,981



16,785



Income on bank owned life insurance 2,067



1,596



1,832



5,059



4,949



Gain on loans, net 5,285



3,557



1,679



10,688



3,127



(Loss) gain on securities, net (8)



55



30



249



(5,523)



Gain (loss) on sales of other real estate

owned, net 133



(89)



358



784



863



Other income 6,870



3,645



5,085



14,965



12,754





Total non-interest income 19,926



10,140



14,780



44,726



32,955

Non-interest expense:



















Compensation and fringe benefits 59,896



55,791



63,603



176,079



184,455



Advertising and promotional expense 2,344



2,199



2,994



6,906



10,888



Office occupancy and equipment expense 16,882



16,470



15,702



49,303



47,296



Federal insurance premiums 2,925



3,400



3,300



10,726



9,900



General and administrative 551



593



487



1,678



1,663



Professional fees 4,097



4,306



6,010



12,386



12,411



Data processing and communication 8,998



9,908



8,348



26,698



23,989



Other operating expenses 8,367



7,353



8,274



22,862



25,329





Total non-interest expenses 104,060



100,020



108,718



306,638



315,931





Income before income tax expense 89,152



58,829



73,014



202,140



205,822

Income tax expense 24,840



16,218



21,042



55,705



59,068





Net income $ 64,312



42,611



51,972



146,435



146,754

Basic earnings per share $0.27

0.18



0.20



0.62



0.56

Diluted earnings per share $0.27

0.18



0.20



0.62



0.55























Basic weighted average shares outstanding 236,833,099



236,248,296



261,678,994



235,453,133



264,104,402



Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 236,872,505



236,382,103



261,812,970



235,550,801



264,422,265







INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Average Balance Sheet and Yield/Rate Information





For the Three Months Ended





September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

September 30, 2019





Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned/Paid Weighted Average Yield/Rate

Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned/Paid Weighted Average Yield/Rate

Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned/Paid Weighted Average Yield/Rate





(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets:























Interest-earning cash accounts $ 978,037

233

0.10 %

$ 1,292,904

294

0.09 %

$ 224,882

821

1.46 %

Equity securities 7,177

45

2.51 %

6,166

32

2.08 %

6,001

36

2.40 %

Debt securities available-for-sale 2,758,679

13,473

1.95 %

2,631,028

15,627

2.38 %

2,591,055

18,167

2.80 %

Debt securities held-to-maturity 1,200,933

8,277

2.76 %

1,145,553

8,531

2.98 %

1,131,194

9,340

3.30 %

Net loans 20,879,661

215,221

4.12 %

21,367,323

217,733

4.08 %

21,722,751

231,734

4.27 %

Federal Home Loan Bank stock 223,032

3,452

6.19 %

247,971

3,997

6.45 %

279,356

4,456

6.38 %

Total interest-earning assets 26,047,519

240,701

3.70 %

26,690,945

246,214

3.69 %

25,955,239

264,554

4.08 % Non-interest earning assets 1,157,358







1,125,776







992,118







Total assets

$ 27,204,877







$ 27,816,721







$ 26,947,357

































Interest-bearing liabilities:























Savings $ 2,033,495

2,690

0.53 %

$ 2,051,599

2,907

0.57 %

$ 1,958,748

4,377

0.89 %

Interest-bearing checking 5,901,759

8,658

0.59 %

5,891,587

8,873

0.60 %

4,894,643

21,094

1.72 %

Money market accounts 4,349,536

8,520

0.78 %

4,345,850

9,880

0.91 %

3,750,846

16,065

1.71 %

Certificates of deposit 3,923,651

14,241

1.45 %

4,406,310

17,331

1.57 %

4,756,086

26,436

2.22 %

Total interest-bearing deposits 16,208,441

34,109

0.84 %

16,695,346

38,991

0.93 %

15,360,323

67,972

1.77 %

Borrowed funds 4,493,591

24,970

2.22 %

5,030,118

25,236

2.01 %

5,756,197

32,130

2.23 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities 20,702,032

59,079

1.14 %

21,725,464

64,227

1.18 %

21,116,520

100,102

1.90 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 3,856,553







3,458,409







2,892,067







Total liabilities 24,558,585







25,183,873







24,008,587





Stockholders' equity 2,646,292







2,632,848







2,938,770







Total liabilities and

stockholders' equity $ 27,204,877







$ 27,816,721







$ 26,947,357

































Net interest income

$ 181,622







$ 181,987







$ 164,452































Net interest rate spread



2.56 %





2.51 %





2.18 %



























Net interest earning assets $ 5,345,487







$ 4,965,481







$ 4,838,719

































Net interest margin



2.79 %





2.73 %





2.53 %



























Ratio of interest-earning assets to total

interest-bearing liabilities 1.26

X



1.23

X



1.23

X





























































INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Average Balance Sheet and Yield/Rate Information







For the Nine Months Ended





September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019





Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned/Paid Weighted Average Yield/Rate

Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned/Paid Weighted Average Yield/Rate





(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets:















Interest-earning cash accounts $ 880,015

1,367

0.21 %

$ 193,427

1,965

1.35 %

Equity securities 6,480

110

2.26 %

5,905

108

2.44 %

Debt securities available-for-sale 2,657,564

46,371

2.33 %

2,317,685

49,801

2.86 %

Debt securities held-to-maturity 1,158,357

25,802

2.97 %

1,379,982

31,008

3.00 %

Net loans 21,157,077

657,483

4.14 %

21,596,000

684,086

4.22 %

Federal Home Loan Bank stock 247,260

11,881

6.41 %

273,885

12,871

6.27 %



Total interest-earning assets 26,106,753

743,014

3.79 %

25,766,884

779,839

4.04 % Non-interest earning assets 1,080,136







964,031









Total assets $ 27,186,889







$ 26,730,915

























Interest-bearing liabilities:















Savings $ 2,039,596

9,505

0.62 %

$ 1,966,427

12,556

0.85 %

Interest-bearing checking 5,786,659

34,191

0.79 %

4,912,085

65,295

1.77 %

Money market accounts 4,172,144

32,624

1.04 %

3,691,378

46,126

1.67 %

Certificates of deposit 4,082,118

49,959

1.63 %

4,757,446

77,245

2.16 %

Total interest bearing deposits 16,080,517

126,279

1.05 %

15,327,336

201,222

1.75 %

Borrowed funds 5,066,253

79,843

2.10 %

5,566,273

92,319

2.21 %



Total interest-bearing liabilities 21,146,770

206,122

1.30 %

20,893,609

293,541

1.87 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 3,402,930







2,881,242









Total liabilities 24,549,700







23,774,851





Stockholders' equity 2,637,189







2,956,064









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 27,186,889







$ 26,730,915

























Net interest income

$ 536,892







$ 486,298























Net interest rate spread



2.49 %





2.17 %



















Net interest earning assets $ 4,959,983







$ 4,873,275

























Net interest margin



2.74 %





2.52 %



















Ratio of interest-earning assets to total

interest-bearing liabilities 1.23

X



1.23

X











































INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Selected Performance Ratios





















For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2020

September 30,

2019 Return on average assets 0.95 %

0.61 %

0.77 %

0.72 %

0.73 % Return on average equity 9.72 %

6.47 %

7.07 %

7.40 %

6.62 % Return on average tangible equity 10.14 %

6.76 %

7.32 %

7.71 %

6.85 % Interest rate spread 2.56 %

2.51 %

2.18 %

2.49 %

2.17 % Net interest margin 2.79 %

2.73 %

2.53 %

2.74 %

2.52 % Efficiency ratio 51.63 %

52.06 %

60.66 %

52.72 %

60.84 % Non-interest expense to average total assets 1.53 %

1.44 %

1.61 %

1.50 %

1.58 % Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities 1.26



1.23



1.23



1.23



1.23



INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data

























September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

December 31,

2019



Asset Quality Ratios:

















Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets

0.57 %

0.54 %

0.46 %



Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans

0.68 %

0.65 %

0.50 %



Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-accrual loans

217.75 %

215.48 %

239.66 %



Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans

1.37 %

1.28 %

1.05 %



Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans (1)

1.44 %

1.37 %

1.05 %























Capital Ratios:

















Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (2)



9.76 %

9.38 %

9.53 %



Common equity tier 1 risk-based (2)



13.24 %

13.02 %

12.78 %



Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (2)



13.24 %

13.02 %

12.78 %



Total Risk-Based Capital (2)



14.49 %

14.34 %

13.92 %



Equity to total assets (period end)



10.03 %

9.65 %

9.82 %



Average equity to average assets



9.73 %

9.46 %

10.82 %



Tangible capital to tangible assets (3)



9.66 %

9.28 %

9.49 %



Book value per common share (3)



$ 11.17



$ 10.98



$ 11.11





Tangible book value per common share (3)



$ 10.71



$ 10.53



$ 10.69

























Other Data:

















Number of full service offices



155



154



147





Full time equivalent employees



1,818



1,808



1,761















(1) Allowance for credit losses includes allowance for loan losses and allowance for losses on unfunded commitments. (2) Capital ratios are estimated. In accordance with regulatory capital rules, the Company elected an option to delay the estimated impact of

CECL on its regulatory capital over a five-year transition period ending December 31, 2024. As a result, capital ratios as of September 30, 2020 and June 30,

2020 exclude the impact of the increased allowance for credit losses on loans, unfunded commitments and held-to-maturity

debt securities attributed to the adoption of CECL. (3) See Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands, except share data)











Book Value and Tangible Book Value per Share Computation

















September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019











Total stockholders' equity $ 2,669,757



2,622,900



2,621,950

Goodwill and intangible assets 110,068



109,178



97,869

Tangible stockholders' equity $ 2,559,689



2,513,722



2,524,081













Book Value per Share Computation









Common stock issued 361,869,872



361,869,872



359,070,852

Treasury shares (111,950,455)



(111,961,365)



(111,630,950)

Shares outstanding 249,919,417



249,908,507



247,439,902

Unallocated ESOP shares (11,013,477)



(11,131,902)



(11,368,750)

Book value shares 238,905,940



238,776,605



236,071,152













Book Value per Share $ 11.17



$ 10.98



$ 11.11

Tangible Book Value per Share $ 10.71



$ 10.53



$ 10.69













Total assets $ 26,606,977



27,194,148



26,698,766

Goodwill and intangible assets 110,068



109,178



97,869

Tangible assets $ 26,496,909



27,084,970



26,600,897













Tangible capital to tangible assets 9.66 %

9.28 %

9.49 %

SOURCE Investors Bancorp, Inc.

