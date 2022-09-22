Investors Explore Highly Lucrative Manufacturing Companies Available for Acquisition Before the End of 2022 - AMB Inc. Remains Nation's Premier Provider of Lower Middle Market M&A Services to Manufacturing Sector

ASBURY, N.J., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerated Manufacturing Broker Inc. (AMB) announced it recently listed over $100 million in manufacturing companies that are available for acquisition before the end of 2022. Presenting premier clients that go through a strict vetting process – with over 80% rejected – AMB represents the best quality manufacturing companies in the nation. AMB helps lower middle market manufacturing companies transition into retirement, working to ensure the continuity of U.S. manufacturing companies by transferring ownership to a new generation of entrepreneurs.

It is estimated that private equity firms have $1.86 trillion in dry powder, committed capital that's not working for them. Below are $100MM of recent listings that can be acquired before the end of the year. These are leading companies in their sectors, some with Tier I relationships to iconic brands.

Metal Working and Plastics

Precision Sheet Metal Fabrication (PSMF-710): New England-based precision sheet metal fabricator specializing in tight tolerance cosmetically critical work for the Semi-Conductor, Medical, Ultrasonic, Scientific Instrument, and Electronic Industries.

New England-based precision sheet metal fabricator specializing in tight tolerance cosmetically critical work for the Semi-Conductor, Medical, Ultrasonic, Scientific Instrument, and Electronic Industries. Plastic Injection Molds and Specialty Tools (PIMST): Known for large and complex parts, this company has few national competitors. Tier I and II supplier to major names in aerospace, defense, auto, medical, consumer products, and more.

Gear and Power Transmission Components (MPTC-605): Known internationally for their ability to manufacture the most complex gears. Capabilities range from gears the size of a dime to over 10' in diameter.

CNC Component and Plastic Injection Molder (CNC-PIM 675): A Southeast-based manufacturer working in both metals and phenolic with a proprietary process for bonding metal to plastic.

A Southeast-based manufacturer working in both metals and phenolic with a proprietary process for bonding metal to plastic. Premium Cutlery Products (PCP-695): A Northwest-based manufacturer of cutlery products ranging from hunting to premium chef products. Incorporating unique materials for a custom look through a proprietary manufacturing process. Price points can compete with mass-produced products. Award-winning and trademarked.

After-Marketing Motorcycle Accessories (AMPA-690): World leader in pivoting motorcycle foot pegs. International sales and trademarks.

Food Manufacturing

Vegan and Vegetarian Meat Substitutes Manufacturer: One of the world's oldest manufacturers of vegan and vegetarian meat substitutes. A brand skilled in using R&D to perfect both recipes and texture with quality ingredients. Absolutely no genetically modified ingredients.

One of the world's oldest manufacturers of vegan and vegetarian meat substitutes. A brand skilled in using R&D to perfect both recipes and texture with quality ingredients. Absolutely no genetically modified ingredients. Smoked Meat Products: Midwest-based manufacturer of smoked meat products that has been in the same family for over 75 years. Made major investments in facility and equipment in recent years to facilitate growth. A turn-key USDA-authorized location.

"It is estimated that private equity firms have $1.86 trillion in dry powder – committed capital that is not working for them," said Frances Brunelle, founder of AMB. "We have been helping such firms for decades now. If you invest in the manufacturing sectors, we can get this money working for you before the end of 2022."

About Accelerated Manufacturing Brokers, Inc. (AMB)

Since 1994, AMB has been serving the manufacturing sectors. They are the nation's premier provider of lower middle market M&A services to the manufacturing sectors. AMB works with founder-led and family-run manufacturing operations to ensure the businesses remain in their communities and the staff has increased future opportunities. The experts at AMB believe it is possible to sell or partner with someone you can trust will respect the Seller's legacy and still get a great price. By doing so, they help clients move to the next phase in their lives at a transaction price that supports their retirement. Learn more at: www.AcceleratedMFGBrokers.com.

