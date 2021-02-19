Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold prices were stable on Thursday. However, the economic landscape is becoming more complex and Bitcoin now competes with the yellow metal for a safe-haven status. Furthermore, the road ahead in 2021 remains unclear in terms of where the economy is headed. Nevertheless, gold is expected to bounce back. According to a report by Kitco, the U.S. government continues to move forward with its proposed USD 1.9 Trillion stimulus package to support the U.S. economy further after the fallout from the pandemic. The U.S. is not unique in that regards, as central banks around the world are maintaining very supportive monetary policies and growing their balance sheets to record levels. The threat of global currency debasement is real and continues to increase the longer the pandemic restriction remains in effect. Therefore, the issue may not be which is better, bitcoin or gold, since any alternative asset that will protect wealth will become a necessity if the world's purchasing power falls. Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V: FG) (OTC: FGLDF), Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM), Novo Resources Corp. (TSX: NVO) (OTC: NSRPF), International Montoro Resources Inc. (TSX-V: IMT), B2Gold Corp. (NYSE: BTG)

Inflation is expected to play a major role in deciding the future of gold. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), USD 12 Trillion has been pumped into global financial markets as governments and central banks worldwide have tried to stabilize the economy that was devastated by the pandemic. Investors are now speculating that the fallout will be seen in higher inflation, especially when the economic activity picks up in the second half of the year. When prices rise and the value of the dollar falls, gold is often seen as a hedge against inflation.

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V: FG) (OTC: FGLDF) announced yesterday, "an update on its fall 2020 drilling program at the Central Canada gold mine. The Company has received the preliminary analyses for holes, CC 20-10, CC20-11 and the upper half of CC20-12. There remains outstanding in addition to the balance of CC20-12, the analyses for the final 5 holes of the program. Falcon has presently 264 core samples submitted for analyses and anticipates in the order of 250 more samples to be taken from the last three drill holes core. A surface plan of Falcon's 2020 drilling and that of TerraX Minerals (2012) and Anjamin Mines (1966 & 1967) may be found below in Figure One.

Falcon is also pleased to report that each of the three drill holes of this release penetrated the Central Canada main mine trend with gold mineralized intersections including the visible gold core sample from CC20-12. Highlights of the drill intersections for CC20-12 are as follows:

The Central Canada main gold zone occurred from 89.6m to 102.9m for 14.8m core length;

main gold zone occurred from to for core length; The weighted average grade of the main gold zone is 1,570 ppb gold or 1.57 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au");

Within the main zone intersections, the first meter of core returned 5.68 g/t Au: and,

Intersections from 97.4m to 98.6m ( 1.2m ) averaged 6.06 g/t Au which includes the visible gold sample that assayed 20.5 g/t Au over 0.3m .

The Central Canada main gold zone as intersected in drill holes, CC20-10 and -11, was somewhat narrower being approximately 3.5m and mineralized with 0.5% to 2.0% pyrite in silicified and chloritic units and quartz veins. The host rock lithologies include metamorphosed quartz feldspar porphyries, felsic pyroclastic units and mafic volcanic flows and intrusive units, all of which may be intensely altered to such a degree as to obliterate most original features.

The Company's hole, CC20-12 was collared approximately 70m north-north-west of the shaft to target the main gold zone at a vertical depth of approximately 75m. This hole reported entering high-grade gold mineralization of 5.68 g/t Au in a 1m sample at 89.6m within altered porphyry. This intersection was the first of a 14.8m core length zone with an average grade of 1.57 g/t Au. In addition, visible gold was identified in a 0.3m vein at 97.6m that returned an assay of 20.5 g/t Au.

Mr. Karim Rayani, Falcon's Chief Executive Officer, commented, 'Our drill program is continuing to expand the potential of the Central Canada gold mine. The results from Falcon's fall drilling gives us more than encouragement that the historic gold resources of this mine were as advertised back in 1934. We have a substantial number of samples pending analysis and look forward to reporting on our findings as soon as the results are available.'

Qualified Person: The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Kilbourne, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

For our latest "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring Falcon Gold Corp. recent corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AWMJO9D0b48

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) reported back in October quarterly net income of $222.7 million, or net income of $0.92 per share, for the third quarter of 2020. The increase in cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter of 2020, compared to the prior-year period, was mainly due to an increase in revenues from mining operations resulting from higher average realized gold and silver prices, and higher gold sales volume, offset by higher production costs from the Meadowbank Complex, the LaRonde Complex and the Meliadine mine as a result of higher throughput levels, and higher income and mining taxes related to higher operating margins in the quarter.

Novo Resources Corp. (TSX: NVO) (OTCQX: NSRPF) announced earlier this week that it has poured its first gold bar from the Company's Beatons Creek gold project in Nullagine, Western Australia. The Company's inaugural commissioning gold pour was achieved following refurbishment of the Golden Eagle mill and rapid development of the Project, both of which have been completed on time and under budget. "This first gold pour marks over ten years of dedicated commitment from Novo's team and its shareholders to advance towards conglomerate gold production," commented Dr. Quinton Hennigh, President, Chairman, and a director of Novo.

International Montoro Resources Inc. (TSX-V: IMT) reported last month the recent acquisition of an additional 2,850 hectares of land to add to the company's existing land position on its Victoria Lake Project. With this new acquisition the Company's land holding is increased to 10,650 hectares along the Exploits Subzone and covers a large highly prospective structural zone proximal to the Valentine Lake Shear Zone which hosts Marathon Gold's (TSXV:MOZ) Valentine Gold Project with resources of 4M oz. of gold. The company staked the new claims after undertaking a detailed structural analysis from available airborne magnetics within the Victoria Lake area. These studies showed an extremely complex structural framework with large scale fold and refold patterns indicative of polyphase folding and with numerous sets of curved and splayed cross-faults associated with dislocations of major shear zone contacts. In addition, a complex fault pattern of major and minor faults / shear zones was interpreted to converge on a complex splay/fault interference zone in the center of these newly staked claims. These are interpreted to be second and third order shears which are important hosts to gold mineralization in the Abitibi Subprovince of Ontario and Quebec. Central Newfoundland is increasingly being recognized as a younger version of the Abitibi where major crustal scale breaks, preserved clastic sedimentary basins in a mafic volcanic environment are disrupted by second and third order shear zones that focus fluid pathways and traps.

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE: BTG) announced on September 17th, additional positive exploration drilling results from the Cardinal and FMZ zones near Fekola, and the Mamba zone in the Anaconda area such as new high-grade drill results from the Cardinal and FMZ zones extend the mineralization to over 3.5 kilometres along strike, continuing to indicate potential for additional gold deposits near the Fekola mine, with additional potential at depth and along strike. Resource infill drilling completed at the Cardinal zone, with an initial Inferred Mineral Resource estimate expected in the first quarter of 2021. Additional high-grade drill intercepts at the Mamba zone extend the mineralized zone by over one kilometre, to a total known strike length of approximately 2.2 kilometres (20 kilometres north of Fekola) Resource infill drilling at the Mamba zone in the Anaconda area approximately 90% complete, with an updated mineral resource estimate for the Anaconda area expected by the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. In 2020, B2Gold continued exploration drilling near Fekola and the Anaconda area with an $18 million program in Mali that focussed on exploration at the Cardinal and FMZ zones near the Fekola deposit which demonstrate potential for additional gold deposits within 3 kilometres of the Fekola mill, expanding the mineral resources within the Anaconda area, including the Mamba zone, and further testing the sulphide zones.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. FinancialBuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned here in this editorial unless mentioned otherwise. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For falcon gold corp. video production, filming editing, news reporting, financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

+1-877-601-1879

www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com