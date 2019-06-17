Investors put $20m behind the Cluey Method

SYDNEY, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cluey Learning is thrilled to announce $20 million in Series A funding , putting our total investment at $31 million to date.

This raise is a substantial vote of confidence in our vision for the future of school education. It also verifies what market research has told us: in Australia, more students and their parents are seeking tutoring support for improved academic performance and increased confidence.

Above all else, parents and students are looking for quality learning at a time when state education budgets are increasingly political, resulting in higher than average class sizes and under-resourced schools across the country.

We match students with expert private tutors who conduct sessions using an online platform. Features like video and audio, a virtual whiteboard and digital content mean that we can truly personalise the learning experience for each child, aligning with what they're studying at school and immediately responding to their individual learning needs.

"The school classroom concept is over 100 years old – it's a factory model," says Cluey Learning (https://clueylearning.com.au) founder and chief executive Mark Rohald. "It's very hard for one teacher to tailor learning to every child's specific needs, prior knowledge, and interests. Cluey enhances and complements school-based learning – we partner with parents and students to support each individual child's learning journey."

Analytics form a large part of our ability to offer personalised learning and quickly respond when a particular approach isn't working for individual kids. This investment recognises the role tutoring and, more broadly, educational technology plays in the success and confidence of Australian students.

"The funding will go towards further developing our learning platform and analytics capabilities so that we can better understand the ways in which children learn, and how we can personalise the process for each student," concludes Rohald.

"We will continue to expand our curriculum to provide richer, more interactive, and more exciting lesson content. We are also working with universities to access greater opportunities for educational research.

"Above all, this investment is an unprecedented chance for us to ensure that all Australian students have access to high-quality tutoring support when they need it and how they need it."

