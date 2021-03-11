InvestorsObserver Launches Stock Market Madness 2021 Contest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last March, tens of thousands participated in InvestorsObserver's inaugural Stock Market Madness stock-picking contest. It's back and better than ever!

Stock Market Madness 2021 launches March 15 and ends on April 5. Each market day there will be two ticker symbols competing. Players simply pick one and the winner is determined by the best performance that market day. To help players make picks, every player will have complete access to the full stock analysis including side-by-side comparisons on the InvestorsObserver website, free until April 5.

New this year is a real-time Leaderboard where each player will see their name posted to see how they are stacking up against the competition.

A special edition InvestorsObserver "Feeling Bullish" hoodie will be awarded each day to a winner. The player with the most overall correct picks will win a swag bag of IO merchandise including the 2021 Stock Market Madness Champions Trophy.

"With the overwhelming response to Stock Market Madness last year, we stepped it up a notch to handle the demand," InvestorsObserver's marketing director, Logan Hutchinson, said. "This year there is a new competition every day, so nobody gets eliminated," he said, adding, "There are many more chances to win."

"One thing we're continuing from our hugely successful Stoktoberfest 2020 event is allowing all players access to the stock analysis pages for all the tickers in the competition," Tim O'Donnell, InvestorsObserver's CEO, said. "That event showed thousands of investors how simple stock analysis is in the IO environment." O'Donnell added, "Many gained enough confidence to make the plunge into investing, which is cool."

Each day has a theme, but don't expect this to be too technical. For example, one the pairing is called "Space Jam" pitting Virgin Galactic (SPCE) against Smucker's (SJM). Bobby Raines, editorial director said, "My team had a blast with the pairings but this ain't rocket science. It's about having fun picking stocks."

InvestorsObserver has been developing and patenting investment technology since 2002, long before the term fintech was even coined. It provides content and technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street but prides itself on the tools it creates for the Main Street investor.

