inVia Robotics Adds Warehouse Social Distancing Features to inVia Logic and PickMate Software

With inVia Logic customers already had access to a real-time 3-D warehouse simulation view that shows them the location of each labor point in the warehouse. That view has now been enhanced to emphasize when workers have breached a safe zone of six feet. The system also sends them a proactive alert, and the data is included in their labor-management reporting. The distance calculation can be easily modified as guidelines for safe distancing are revised.

Workers are also protected on the warehouse floor through inVia PickMate, which is a user tool within inVia Logic that guides workers through fulfillment tasks. The app works on any smart device, and it sends a notification to the user when they've moved out of a safe zone.

inVia's software and full robotic automation system are both available through its Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) model, where customers only pay a monthly subscription for automation services. There's no costly upfront expenditure, and all updates - like safe distancing - are included. Adding inVia's robots into a warehouse already minimizes the number of people working in the warehouse, and these new features ensure everyone's safety.

"We listened to our customers who are concerned about how to keep their e-commerce fulfillment running without disruption but also want to ensure safety for their people," said Lior Elazary, co-founder and chief executive officer of inVia Robotics. "This solution can be implemented immediately and can easily be adapted to address new workplace concerns as they arise."

