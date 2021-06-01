Invicti Security Is Named in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing

"We are transforming the way web applications are secured." Tweet this

"Bringing together the first-ever automated web application security scanner and scalable proof-based scanning developed for the enterprise, we are transforming the way web applications are secured," said Ferruh Mavituna, CEO of Invicti Security. "Innovation is in our DNA and we look forward to continuing to lead the industry and serve our customers as we make the web safer for everyone."

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Invicti Security's strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings here .

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Invicti Security

Invicti Security is changing the way web applications are secured. A global leader in web application security for more than 15 years, Invicti's dynamic and interactive application security products help organizations in every industry scale their overall security operations, make the best use of their security resources, and engage developers in helping to improve their overall security posture. Invicti's product Netsparker delivers industry-leading enterprise web application security, while Acunetix is designed for small and medium-sized companies. Invicti is backed by Turn/River Capital, and is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in London, Malta, and Istanbul.

Media Contact:

Anya Nelson

Scratch Marketing + Media for Invicti

[email protected]

1 Source: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing, Mark Horvath, Dioniisio Zumerle, Dale Gardner, 27th May 2021.

