Invictus Capital Partners Establishes Commercial Real Estate Credit Division, Invictus Commercial Real Estate Finance

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invictus Capital Partners, L.P., a Washington, D.C.-based alternative investment management firm, today announced the creation of a commercial real estate credit division, Invictus Commercial Real Estate Finance. It will be led by Ricardo Koenigsberger and Kenneth Witkin who have been appointed as Senior Managing Directors and Co-Presidents and charged with strategically building and managing a multi-disciplined commercial real estate credit platform.

"Since our inception, we've had a primary focus on the residential mortgage world and felt now was the opportune time to make a concentrated effort to expand our participation in the commercial real estate space," said Michael Warden, CEO of Invictus Capital Partners. "By bringing Rick and Ken on board and tapping into their vast knowledge and experience through many real estate cycles, we will be able to significantly grow our commercial real estate expertise for the benefit of our limited partner relationships," Warden added.

Invictus Commercial Real Estate Finance will cover the full opportunity set of commercial real estate debt investments including the secondary market for whole loans and bonds, and direct commercial mortgage lending. Given the recent economic disruptions that have flowed from COVID-19, the new division will have a particular focus on hospitality-specific investment opportunities resulting from the significant inefficiencies and dislocation in this market segment.

Prior to joining Invictus, Koenigsberger and Witkin served as co-CEOs of CV Holdings, Inc., a multiplatform finance company focused on CRE bridge, resi-NPLs and equipment finance. Koenigsberger has a strong real estate private equity background with previously held partner positions at ROCA Management and Apollo Real Estate Advisors. Witkin, who has a deep banking background, has held senior executive and/or partner leadership positions at the Realty Finance Corp and its predecessor company, CBRE Realty Finance, FleetBoston Financial, Bank of America and the Roseview Group.

Invictus Capital Partners is an investment firm with a focus on opportunistic credit strategies. Founded in 2008, Invictus is majority-owned by its employees and has deep experience across the spectrum of real estate debt investments, including high-yielding and distressed bonds and loans. From 2008 to 2014, Invictus served as a joint venture partner and sub-advisor to The Carlyle Group for real estate debt strategies. Learn more at www.invictuscp.com .

