Invictus Hires Ex-Heineken Executive Kevin Smith as VP Recreational Sales; Sarah Hardy as VP Medical Sales

Invictus hires former Heineken executive Kevin Smith as VP Recreational Sales

VANCOUVER, Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - INVICTUS MD STRATEGIES CORP. ("Invictus" or the "Company") (TSXV: GENE; OTCQX: IVITF; FRA: 8IS1) is pleased to announce the addition of former Heineken executive Kevin Smith as Vice President Recreational Sales, commencing October 1, 2018, and Sarah Hardy, MBA, as Vice President Medical Sales, effective August 20, 2018.

As former Director of Sales at Heineken Canada, Kevin developed the commercial strategy for Heineken in Western Canada, led the execution of the sales organization's annual plan, developed relations with key customers in both private and government channels and managed the distributor relationship with Molson Coors. In his role as Vice President Recreational Sales, Kevin will be responsible for building out a team of professionals to maintain strong working relationships with liquor boards and establish a presence in retail stores across the country. With agreements already secured in British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan, Kevin will oversee Invictus' initial launch in Western Canada and future development, including working in partnership with GTEC Holdings Ltd. ("GTEC") (TSXV: GTEC) to unveil multiple retail stores in the coming weeks and months.

"I am excited to join the exceptional team that Dan Kriznic has built at Invictus. I am passionate about the Cannabis industry, excited to educate a diverse consumer base about our brands and look forward to building an interactive retail experience with our key customers," said Kevin Smith, Vice President Recreational Sales. "I think the demand for Cannabis has been understated in Canada and look forward to leading the Invictus sales team in exceeding our forecasts and long-term growth"

Kevin brings to Invictus 16 years of experience in both beverage alcohol and government sectors with a specialized focus on the retail channel. In addition to his work with Heineken, Kevin has had increasingly senior roles, including Provincial Sales Manager for SABMiller Canada, Regional Sales Manager at the British Columbia Lottery Corporation, and started his career working with key customers at AB InBev.

As a former executive at top tier companies, such as Mondalez, American Express, and Indivior, Sarah brings a proven track record of driving bottom line growth, building new markets, and optimizing profit across diverse industry base. In her role as Vice President Medical Sales, Sarah will be responsible for the development and implementation of the Company's strategic patient acquisition program directed at establishing relationships with and educating medical clinics, medical doctors and patients, and winning market share for medical cannabis sales. Sarah will drive patient registration and sales targets.

"As a former sales associate in the pharmaceutical industry, I know how to drive sales and deliver a superior client experience," said Sarah Hardy, Vice President Medical Sales. "I am thrilled to represent Invictus on the front-line of this emerging industry, working to expand our presence in the medical community."

Sarah brings over 15 years of experience across various sectors including CPG, Financial Services, Healthcare and Professional Services. Sarah completed her Bachelor of Commerce degree at UBC and holds her Executive MBA from the Ivey Business School at the University of Western Ontario.

"With legalization around the corner, Invictus is working to build strong relationships with clients in both the medical and recreational markets," said Dan Kriznic, Invictus Chairman and CEO. "Together, with 30+ years of experience working in sales for some of the biggest brands across a variety of sectors, Sarah and Kevin are joining our team at the right time. Our goal is to deliver an exceptional customer experience, across our robust distribution network."

For more information, please visit www.invictus-md.com.

On Behalf of the Board,

Dan Kriznic

Chairman and CEO

Jessica Martin

Vice President, Public Relations and Regulatory Affairs

(604) 537-8676

About Invictus

Invictus is a global cannabis company offering a selection of products under a wide range of lifestyle brands. Our integrated sales approach is defined by five pillars of distribution including medical, adult-use, international, Licensed Producer to Licensed Producer and retail stores.

Invictus has partnered with business leaders to convey our corporate vision, including KISS music legend and business mogul Gene Simmons as our Chief Evangelist Officer, and global branding agency Authentic Brands Group. Invictus is expanding its cultivation footprint, with two cannabis production facilities fully licensed under ACMPR in Canada and a third awaiting approval, featuring 100,000 square feet of available grow space today with 200,000 expected by January 2019 and 1 million by end of 2019. The Company will earmark 50 per cent of production to the medical and recreational markets, respectively. To ensure consistency in quality and supply, Invictus maintains all aspects of the growing process through its subsidiary, Future Harvest Development Ltd., a high-quality Fertilizer and Nutrients manufacturer. Invictus drives sustainable long-term shareholder value through a diversified product portfolio with over 69 Health Canada approved strains and a multifaceted distribution strategy including medical, recreational, international and retail. For more information visit www.invictus-md.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws or forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including the timing, approval and completion of the Arrangement and related matters and the potential production capacity of Invictus, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including that Invictus will be successful in reaching its potential production capacity, its production facilities will be completed as anticipated, regulatory approval will be granted as anticipated, Invictus will reach full production capacity on the timeline anticipated by the Company, and no unforeseen construction delays will be experienced. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, the Company will not obtain the requisite approvals to complete the Arrangement, Invictus will not be successful in reaching its potential production capacity, its production facilities will not be completed as anticipated, and licenses or approvals being granted on terms or timelines that are materially worse than expected by the Company. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Invictus MD Strategies