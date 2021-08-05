Invisible Fence® Brand Expands Direct Service Area in West Michigan

"Since 1988, Invisible of Westland has always been there for their customers. With their connections to the community and passion for keeping dogs and cats safe, we know they will be a wonderful addition to our team," Said Ed Hoyt, Director of Invisible Fence.

Acquiring Westland is the company's seventh acquisition of the year following their acquisition of Invisible Fence of Canton and now with over 240 authorized dealers, Invisible Fence has the largest support network for pet containment in the US and Canada.

"We're excited to offer the West Michigan area extended customer service hours and new and innovative solutions to help customers enjoy their pets even more," said Hoyt.

Invisible Fence offers the most premier dog fence on the market including professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and exclusive Boundary Plus® Technology. Highly recommended by veterinarians, dog trainers, animal behaviorists and other pet experts, Invisible Fence offers pet fences that can be customized for clients' unique needs.

Growing dealerships allows Invisible Fence to continue to support and be involved in their communities. Local animal shelter donations, adoption events and the Project Breathe™ Program are among some of the ways Invisible Fence of Westland will continue to contribute to local pet wellness.

For additional information or questions, customers can call 1-800-578-3647, visit InvisibleFence.com, and follow Invisible Fence of Westland on Facebook.

About Invisible Fence® Brand

Invisible Fence pioneered the pet containment industry in 1973, making it their mission to provide safe boundaries inside and outside of the home. The Radio Systems Corporation® owned company predominantly sells pet containment, avoidance and access solutions across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to offering award-winning products like Boundary Plus® Technology, Authorized Dealers provide professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and integrated solutions that have protected more than three million pets to date. Invisible Fence also founded the Project Breathe™ Program in 2006, donating more than 32,000 pet oxygen masks to fire departments and first responders. For more information on Invisible Fence or to find a local dealer, visit InvisibleFence.com or follow the company on Facebook.



Contact: Tricia Everett

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (865) 235-8791

