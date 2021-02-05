Invisible Fence® Brand Expands Direct Service Area into Upstate New York

"These three local authorized Invisible Fence dealerships have dedicated over 53 combined years of service to their communities, changing the lives of pets in New York since 1988," said Ed Hoyt, Senior Director of Invisible Fence.

Acquiring the Upstate New York dealerships is the company's second acquisition of the new year, followed by five acquisitions in 2020; the most recent being the merger of Invisible Fence of Michigan. With over 240 authorized dealers, Invisible Fence has the largest support network for pet containment in the US and Canada.

"We're excited for the opportunity to directly serve pet owners in Upstate New York and continue to provide the innovative solutions and same high-level of attention customers have come to expect," said Hoyt.

Invisible Fence offers premier dog fence solutions including professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and exclusive Boundary Plus® Technology. Recommended by veterinarians, dog trainers, animal behaviorists and other pet experts, Invisible Fence offers pet fences that can be customized for clients' unique needs.

In addition to serving over 52,000 pet owners in Allegany, Brome, Cattaraugus, Chemung, Delaware, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Orleans, Ontario, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, Wayne, and Wyoming counties, the local Invisible Fence dealers were also actively involved in their communities. Local animal shelter donations, adoption events and the Project Breathe™ Program are among some of the ways Invisible Fence of Upstate New York will continue to contribute to local pet welfare in the community.

For additional information or questions, customers can call 1-800-578-3647, visit InvisibleFence.com.

About Invisible Fence® Brand

Invisible Fence pioneered the pet containment industry in 1973, making it their mission to provide safe boundaries inside and outside of the home. The Radio Systems Corporation® owned company predominantly sells pet containment, avoidance and access solutions across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to offering award-winning products like Boundary Plus® Technology, Authorized Dealers provide professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and integrated solutions that have protected more than three million pets to date. Invisible Fence also founded the Project Breathe™ Program in 2006, donating more than 32,000 pet oxygen masks to fire departments and first responders. For more information on Invisible Fence or to find a local dealer, visit InvisibleFence.com or follow the company on Facebook .

