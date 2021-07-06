Invisible Fence® Brand Hosts 3rd Annual Nationwide Contest for National Lost Pet Prevention Month

To reduce the number of missing pets and help increase shelter's return-to-owner rates, Invisible Fence is hosting their third-annual nationwide Lost Pet Prevention Contest on Facebook. From June 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021, the public is invited to nominate their local animal shelters for a chance to win a $10,000 grant, donated on behalf of Invisible Fence. The shelter or rescue with the most nominations will win the monetary donation.

"We're proud to host this year's Lost Pet Prevention Contest," Said Ed Hoyt, Director of Invisible Fence® Brand. "The contest is expected to receive thousands of entries and bring awareness to lost pet prevention to communities across the U.S."

Thousands of shelter and rescue organizations across the U.S. are rallying for nominations and need their community's support sharing the contest on Facebook and voting for their shelter. Voting and sharing take less than one minute and is free.

In 2020, Invisible Fence received a total of 40,000 nominations for over 1,000 different shelters. 2020 contest winner, Speranza Animal Shelter from Pennsylvania, was able to put the donation towards an enclosed area for pets in their care to have play time outside.

"I'm very thankful for this because for some of the dogs, it gets out a lot of their energy and they truly enjoy their time out here. And it's just fun to watch them!" Said Christy, Volunteer at Speranza.

Invisible Fence is excited to continue their efforts in raising awareness to prevent lost pets.

>>>>> Nominate Your Local Shelter Here

Preventing Lost Pets Before They Become Lost

In addition to raising awareness for tools and resources to return lost pets to their families, Invisible Fence also advocates products and solutions that prevent pets from escaping their yards. Since 1973, Invisible Fence has protected over 3,000,000 cats and dogs with their outdoor containment solutions, including Boundary Plus® Wired System, Boundary Plus Smart™ System and Boundary Plus® Wireless GPS System.

"Our exclusive technology is only part of what makes Invisible Fence the safest and most secure dog fence on the market." Said Hoyt. "But it is our animal-behaviorist approved Perfect Start™ Plus Training that ensures pets understand their boundaries and are confident in their yards."

Taking preventative measures like installing an Invisible Fence system and recovery measures like microchipping are the best ways to keep your pet within safe boundaries and living happily at home. To learn more about how to prevent lost pets in your area, visit the Invisible Fence Blog.

To help spread the word about preventing lost pets in your community, nominate your local animal shelter on Invisible Fence® Brand's Facebook page. View more information Invisible Fence news here . For additional information about Invisible Fence, call (800) 578-3647 or visit InvisibleFence.com.

About Invisible Fence® Brand

Invisible Fence pioneered the pet containment industry in 1973, protecting pets across the U.S. and Canada with containment, avoidance and access solutions. Authorized Dealers provide professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and integrated solutions, protecting more than 3,000,000 pets.

Contact: Tricia Everett

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (865) 235-8791

SOURCE Invisible Fence® Brand

Related Links

https://www.invisiblefence.com/

