Invisible Fence of Harrisburg Expands Direct Service South

Invisible Fence of Harrisburg has been an authorized, full-service dealership of genuine Invisible Fence products and services in 2013. With the addition of the Southern Pennsylvania dealership, Invisible Fence of Harrisburg will now serve an additional 3,200 satisfied customers.

"Since 2012, Invisible Fence of Southern Pennsylvania has remained committed to improving the way York, Adams and Franklin county pet owners live with their four-legged family members. This commitment will help us further our mission to keep dogs and cats safe." Said Ed Hoyt, Director of Invisible Fence.

Acquiring Southern Pennsylvania is the company's 12th acquisitions of the year. The company just recently acquired Invisible Fence of Northwest Indiana and now has over 240 authorized dealers. Invisible Fence has the largest support network for pet containment in the US and Canada.

"We're so excited to expand our direct service area. Now, we're able to extend our customer service hours and offer new and innovative solutions while providing the same high-level of attention customers have come to expect." said Hoyt.

Invisible Fence offers the most premier dog fence on the market including professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and exclusive Boundary Plus® Technology. Highly recommended by veterinarians, dog trainers, animal behaviorists and other pet experts, Invisible Fence offers pet fences that can be customized for clients' unique needs.

Growing dealerships allows Invisible Fence to continue to support and be involved in their communities. Local animal shelter donations, adoption events and the Project Breathe™ Program are among some of the ways Invisible Fence of the Southwest Suburbs will continue to contribute to local pet wellness.

For additional information or questions, customers can call 1-800-578-3647, visit InvisibleFence.com, and follow Invisible Fence of Harrisburg on Facebook.

About Invisible Fence® Brand

Invisible Fence pioneered the pet containment industry in 1973, making it their mission to provide safe boundaries inside and outside of the home. The Radio Systems Corporation® owned company predominantly sells pet containment, avoidance and access solutions across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to offering award-winning products like Boundary Plus® Technology, Authorized Dealers provide professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and integrated solutions that have protected more than three million pets to date. Invisible Fence also founded the Project Breathe™ Program in 2006, donating more than 32,000 pet oxygen masks to fire departments and first responders. For more information on Invisible Fence or to find a local dealer, visit InvisibleFence.com or follow the company on Facebook.

