Invisible Fence of Wisconsin Expands Services into Green Bay

"We are grateful for the relationships we established over the past 35 years with Pet Parents in NE Wisconsin." Said Troy and Tera Fox, owners of Golrusk Pet Care Center. "As we transition our Invisible Fence dealership to Invisible Fence of Wisconsin, we are confident you [our customers] will continue to receive top-notch service like you have become accustomed to. When it comes to pet care services, Golrusk Pet Care Center will remain your trusted provider in Green Bay."

As Golrusk Pet Care Center separates their Pet Care Center business from the Invisible Fence Dealership, Invisible Fence of Wisconsin will add Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Washington, Waupaca and Winnebago counties into their existing service area in Madison and Milwaukee.

Invisible Fence of Wisconsin has been an authorized, full-service dealership of genuine Invisible Fence products and services since 1996. With the addition of cities in Green Bay and surrounding suburbs, Invisible Fence of Wisconsin will now serve more than 17,000 satisfied customers.

"For over 39 years, Invisible Fence by Golrusk has done a tremendous job changing the lives of pets and their parents." Said Ed Hoyt, Senior Director of Invisible Fence.

"Expanding our footprint allows us to extend our customer service hours and offer new and innovative solutions that will help customers enjoy their pets even more – all while providing the same high-level of attention customers have come to expect."

Acquiring Invisible Fence by Golrusk is the company's third acquisition of the year, followed by five acquisitions in 2020; the most recent being the merger of Invisible Fence of Upstate NY. With over 240 authorized dealers, Invisible Fence contains pets in the US and Canada.

"We're excited for the opportunity to directly serve more pet owners in Eastern Wisconsin as we continue to provide a premium experience to our customers and their beloved pets," said Hoyt.

Invisible Fence offers the premier dog fence on the market including professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and exclusive Boundary Plus® Technology. Highly recommended by veterinarians, dog trainers, animal behaviorists and other pet experts, Invisible Fence offers pet fences that can be customized for clients' unique needs.

Merging dealerships allows Invisible Fence to continue to support and be involved in their communities. Local animal shelter donations, adoption events and the Project Breathe™ Program are among some of the ways Invisible Fence of Wisconsin will continue to contribute to local pet welfare under new management.

For additional information or questions, customers can call 1-800-578-3647, visit InvisibleFence.com, and follow Invisible Fence of Wisconsin on Facebook.

About Invisible Fence® Brand

Invisible Fence pioneered the pet containment industry in 1973, making it their mission to provide safe boundaries inside and outside of the home. The Radio Systems Corporation® owned company predominantly sells pet containment, avoidance and access solutions across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to offering award-winning products like Boundary Plus® Technology, Authorized Dealers provide professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and integrated solutions that have protected more than three million pets to date. Invisible Fence also founded the Project Breathe™ Program in 2006, donating more than 32,000 pet oxygen masks to fire departments and first responders. For more information on Invisible Fence or to find a local dealer, visit InvisibleFence.com or follow the company on Facebook .

Contact: Tricia Everett

(865) 235-8791

SOURCE Invisible Fence® Brand

Related Links

http://www.InvisibleFence.com

