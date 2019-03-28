Invisible Orthodontics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

LONDON, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisible Orthodontics Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global invisible orthodontics market. Rise in the number of people with misaligned teeth, increase in awareness about invisible orthodontics, and rise in focus on esthetic dentistry are major drivers of the global market.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5760656/?utm_source=PRN



The global invisible orthodontics market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market.It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on product, patient group, end-user, and region.



A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section.Additionally, the section comprises a competitive matrix and company profiles with product portfolios to understand the competitive landscape in the market.



This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global invisible orthodontics market.



Global Invisible Orthodontics Market: Key Segments

The global invisible orthodontics market has been segmented based on product, patient group, end-user, and region.In terms of product, the global market has been classified into ceramic braces, clear aligners, and lingual braces.



Based on patient group, the global invisible orthodontics market has been bifurcated into adults and teenagers.In terms of end-user, the global market has been divided into hospitals and dental & orthodontic clinics.



The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.



Global Invisible Orthodontics Market: Regional Outlook

The global invisible orthodontics market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.



Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles major players in the global invisible orthodontics market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the report are 3M, Align Technology Inc., Institut Straumann AG (ClearCorrect), Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein, Danaher Corporation, Great Lakes Dental Technologies, K Line Europe GmbH, TP Orthodontics, and SCHEU-DENTAL GmbH.



The global invisible orthodontics market has been segmented as below:



Global Invisible Orthodontics Market, by Product

Ceramic Braces

Clear Aligners

Lingual Braces



Global Invisible Orthodontics Market, by Patient Group

Adults

Teenagers



Global Invisible Orthodontics Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Dental & Orthodontics Clinics



Global Invisible Orthodontics Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5760656/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

