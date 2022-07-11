Invisible Orthodontics Market Forecast Report 2021: USD 2.17 Billion Market Growth Opportunity by 2025,Increase in the Adoption of CAD/CAM technology to Fuel Market Growth -Technavio

Invisible Orthodontics Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio's report extensively covers invisible orthodontics market segmentation by product (clear aligners, ceramic braces, and lingual braces) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Revenue Generating Segment: The invisible orthodontics market share growth in the clear aligners segment will be significant for revenue generation. The market for clear aligners is growing due to the rise in adult orthodontic treatment and the increase in the teen treatment category in new geographies and emerging markets. In addition, the adoption of these devices is increasing, as they are completely invisible when the patient smiles or speaks. These aligners avoid the need for large removable appliances and fixed orthodontic appliances. To meet the growing demand, the companies are focusing on partnerships and expanding their product range.

The invisible orthodontics market share growth in the will be significant for revenue generation. The market for clear aligners is growing due to the rise in adult orthodontic treatment and the increase in the teen treatment category in new geographies and emerging markets. In addition, the adoption of these devices is increasing, as they are completely invisible when the patient smiles or speaks. These aligners avoid the need for large removable appliances and fixed orthodontic appliances. To meet the growing demand, the companies are focusing on partnerships and expanding their product range. Regional Segment: 56% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for the invisible orthodontics market in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe . The growing shift from product-driven to patient-driven orthodontic treatment will facilitate the invisible orthodontics market growth in North America over the forecast period.

To know about the accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments - Grab a sample now!

Invisible Orthodontics Market: Major Growth Drivers

The invisible orthodontics market reports the following factors as major growth drivers during the forecast period:

Increase in the target population requiring invisible orthodontics

Growing shift from product-driven to patient-driven orthodontic treatment

Growing demand for oral care coupled with the rising importance of oral health

Enclose successful business strategies with detailed information on drivers & the market challenges - Click Now!

Invisible Orthodontics Market: Vendor Analysis

The invisible orthodontics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The invisible orthodontics market report also offers information on several market vendors, including 3M Co., Align Technology Inc., ASO International Inc., DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Henry Schein Inc., Sino Ortho Ltd., SmileDirectClub Inc., Straumann Holding AG, and TP Orthodontics Inc. among others.

3M Co.- The company offers orthodontics through various types of braces, such as clear aligners, clear braces, and more.

Co.- The company offers orthodontics through various types of braces, such as clear aligners, clear braces, and more. For in-depth insights into key vendor profiles with complete offerings - Request a sample!

Reasons to Buy Invisible Orthodontics Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist invisible orthodontics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the invisible orthodontics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the invisible orthodontics market across North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW

, , , and ROW Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of invisible orthodontics market vendors

Related Reports:

The endodontic files market has the potential to grow by USD 39.93 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.30%.

has the potential to grow by during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.30%. The invisible orthodontics market in China has the potential to grow by USD 202.43 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14

Invisible Orthodontics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.48% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.42 Performing market contribution North America at 56% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Align Technology Inc., ASO International Inc. , DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Henry Schein Inc., Sino Ortho Ltd., SmileDirectClub Inc., Straumann Holding AG, and TP Orthodontics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Healthcare equipment

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Clear aligners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Clear aligners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Clear aligners - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Ceramic braces - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Ceramic braces - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Ceramic braces - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Lingual braces - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Lingual braces - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Lingual braces - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors



Exhibit 43: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 44: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 45: 3M Co. - Key News

Co. - Key News

Exhibit 46: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 47: 3M Co. - Segment focus

Co. - Segment focus

Exhibit 48: Align Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 49: Align Technology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 50: Align Technology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 51: Align Technology Inc. - Segment focus



Exhibit 52: ASO International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 53: ASO International Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 54: ASO International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 55: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 56: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Business segments

10.3 3 List of Abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio