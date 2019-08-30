INVISIO has Received Contract Award Decisions from the Swedish Police

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swedish police have announced in two contract award decisions that they intend to sign two framework agreements with INVISIO regarding communication equipment. The contract award decisions are not to be regarded as signed agreements.

The agreements include communication equipment with active hearing protection and are framework agreements valid for two years with the possibility to extend for another two years. No volume is guaranteed during the contract periods; call-offs will be made when the need arises.

The tendering process may be subject to review within ten days of the award decision.

INVISIO intends to provide additional information when the company has such and when the agreements are signed.

This information is information that INVISIO Communications AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the CEO, on August 30, 2019 at 16.45 CEST.

About INVISIO Communications AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company combines insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and integration. Sales are primarily via a global network of partners and resellers, as well as from the headquarters in Copenhagen and the sales offices in the USA, France and Italy. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more on the company's website,

www.invisio.com

