INVISIO Receives Order From an Existing Customer in the U.S. Department of Defense

STOCKHOLM, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INVISIO (IVSO) has received an order for its communication and hearing protection systems valued at approximately SEK 29 million from an existing customer in the U.S. Department of Defense. Delivery is scheduled over the next two quarters.



A U.S. Department of Defense agency has placed another order for approximately SEK 29 million to continue equipping soldiers with INVISIO communications and hearing protection equipment.



INVISIO's soldier system is a combination of highly advanced Headsets and Control Units, that are easy to use and well-proven in the field. The integrated system is designed to protect the hearing of soldiers on the battlefield, while allowing them also to maintain situational awareness and effectively communicate through their radios and intercom systems.

This information is information that INVISIO Communications AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the CEO, on Mar 15, 2019 at 8.30 CET.



About INVISIO Communications AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company combines insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and interface, among others. Sales are primarily via a global network of partners and resellers, as well as from the headquarters in Copenhagen and the sales offices in the USA, France and Italy. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.

