INVISIO Year-end Bulletin 2018: Breakthrough in the U.S. and First Order of New Intercom System

CEO comment: "During the quarter we received the first order of our new intercom system. After the end of the quarter, we received an important contract in the US (GSA) which will make it easier for government customers to buy our products. Several major expected orders and associated deliveries in the second half of the year were postponed to the first half of 2019, affecting the outcome for the quarter and the full year 2018. This is a consequence of the typically long lead times in our industry. In 2018, INVISIO continued to work according to the established strategy and implemented the largest investments in the company's history in continued product development and organizational development, both within R&D and the sales organization. The investments will have an effect in 2019 through a number of new product launches that are expected to contribute to strengthening our competitiveness and our growth," says Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO.



Full year 2018

Revenue: SEK 354.5 m (365,7)

(365,7) Gross profit: SEK 199.7 m (202.3)

(202.3) Gross margin: 56.4 % (55.3)

EBITDA: SEK 67.7 m (82.9)

(82.9) Operating profit/loss: SEK 63.5 m (78.6)

(78.6) Operating margin: 17.9 % (21.5)

Profit/loss for the period: SEK 48.2 m (62.3)

(62.3) Earnings per share: SEK 1.09 (1.42)

October–December 2018

Revenue: SEK 95.6 m (118.1)

(118.1) Gross profit: SEK 47.4 m (71.1)

(71.1) Gross margin: 49.5 % (60.2)

EBITDA: SEK 21.6 m (28.3)

(28.3) Operating profit/loss: SEK 20.6 m (27.3)

(27.3) Operating margin: 21.5 % (23.1)

Profit/loss for the period: SEK 16.0 m (15.0)

(15.0) Earnings per share: SEK 0.36 (0.34)

Important events in the fourth quarter

First order of new intercom system.

The order book at the close of the quarter was SEK 56.1 million (153.4).

Important events after the year-end

Invisio awarded GSA status and contract in the US.

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 0.70 per share (0.60).

This information is information that INVISIO Communications AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Market Act. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the CEO, on February 15, 2019 at 8.30 CET.



About INVISIO Communications AB (publ)



INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company combines insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and interface, among others. Sales are primarily via a global network of partners and resellers, as well as from the headquarters in Copenhagen and the sales offices in the USA, France and Italy. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO Communications

Mobile: +45-5372-7722 | E-mail: lhh@invisio.com



Thomas Larsson, CFO, INVISIO Communications

Mobile: +45-5372-7735 | E-mail: thl@invisio.com

