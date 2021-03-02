Invisors certified as a Great Place to Work

ATLANTA, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisors, a Workday Services Partner, is proud to announce that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. In a research-backed employee experience survey, conducted by the Trust Index, over 180 employees were invited to participate and share what it is like to work at Invisors. Notable recognitions include:

97% of employees at Invisors say it is a great place to work compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

98% say management trusts people to do a good job without watching over their shoulders.

99% believe management hires people who fit in well here.

With over 100 million employees surveyed, Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. Invisors is thrilled to join Certification Nation™.

"It's exciting to have our teammates recognized for the culture they fuel. I used to worry it would be hard to maintain our boutique work-family vibe as we grew in headcount, but it's been a joy to see how our culture has actually gotten stronger over time. By hiring to our values, providing a nurturing work environment, and encouraging personal growth — each individual teammate is the secret to our collective success. The genuine connection and camaraderie that we share makes Invisors more than just-a-workplace, and hopefully, it's a chapter in each teammate's life-story where lifelong friendships were made, perspectives were expanded, and new skillsets were developed."– Aggie Nolan, Partner

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps customers utilize their organizational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. We believe the most important measure of our team's success is our client's ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are focused on elevating perspectives + transforming results. Learn more by visiting invisors.com.

