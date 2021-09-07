Invisors ranks no. 14 on Atlanta Business Chronicle's Best Places to Work

"Our Atlanta colleagues have always contributed to making Invisors a great place to work but this past year they showed a level of dedication and care for each other that we can all be proud of," says Will Hardy, Partner at Invisors. "They set up committees to stay connected through virtual bingo nights and recreational sporting teams. They found ways to give back to our local community through toy drives and monetary donations to non-profit organizations. It's these colleagues who show up every day and live our values who continue to make Invisors a best place to work for all."

The top scoring companies were honored at an event on September 2 and will be featured in a special section published by Atlanta Business Chronicle.

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps customers utilize their organizational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. We believe the most important measure of our team's success is our client's ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are focused on elevating perspectives + transforming results. Learn more by visiting invisors.com.

