Invitae expands capabilities of its advanced clinical chatbot Gia, enhancing telemedicine support for patients and clinicians

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced expanded capabilities that enable clinicians to use its advanced clinical chatbot Gia to guide their patients in an intuitive, enjoyable and telemedicine-friendly conversation through receiving and understanding genetic test results and possible next steps, including scheduling a call with a genetics counselor.

"While the pandemic brought new urgency to the need for telemedicine-friendly patient tools, we've known for a long time that Gia can make the genetic testing process easier and more accessible for both patients and clinicians," said Moran Snir, co-developer of Gia and head of experience platform at Invitae. "By adding support for returning results to Gia's capabilities, we can help reduce delays caused by wait lists for in-person appointments and hours of travel to appointments, while freeing up genetic counselors to provide intensive counseling and support for patients who need it. These kinds of tools are essential for helping more clinicians incorporate genetics into routine clinical care for their patients."

Gia provides an industry-leading patient genetics chatbot experience. The chatbot is integrated into software that supports clinical workflow throughout the genetic testing process, from pretest education to family history gathering and ordering support and continuing through post-test education. Coupled with Invitae's full suite of software solutions that provide comprehensive workflow support, a wide variety of clinicians such as obstetrician/gynecologists, oncologists and genetic counselors can use Gia to help them integrate routine genetic testing into patient care. Importantly, chatbot technology also helps clinicians overcome disparities in access to genetic information by addressing language and socioeconomic barriers.

Gia, which stands for "genetic information assistant," was designed in partnership with genetic counselors to help streamline communication between patients and clinicians. Launched in 2017 and deployed by major academic health systems, the platform has helped more than 100,000 patients with pretest education and intake and post-test counseling. Gia is HIPAA-compliant and has a 92% satisfaction rate among patients. Gia is available to clinicians in the United States.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company, whose mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time, and lower prices. For more information, visit the company's website at invitae.com.

