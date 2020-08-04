Invitae Reports $46.2 Million in Revenue Driven by More Than 120,000 Samples Accessioned in the Second Quarter of 2020
-- Introduced expanded services and support for transition to telehealth across customer types --
-- Added 16 new biopharma partnerships, bringing the total number of partnership programs to more than 105 --
Aug 04, 2020, 16:05 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
"While we experienced significant disruptions in the healthcare system due to the pandemic, we quickly established a solid recovery during the quarter. Our results highlight the strength of our operations and the benefits of our diversified menu, investments in telehealth capabilities and longstanding customer relationships, all of which position us to adapt and meet the changing needs of our customers," said Sean George, Ph.D., co-founder and chief executive officer of Invitae. "We exited the quarter with a strong footing and increasing momentum. We remain confident in our ability to continue to deliver on our mission to bring genetic information into mainstream medicine."
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
- Accessioned more than 120,000 samples in the second quarter of 2020 compared to 111,000 samples in the second quarter of 2019. Billable volume exceeded 113,000 in the second quarter of 2020
- Generated revenue of $46.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $53.5 million in revenue in the second quarter of 2019
- Reported average cost per sample of $358 in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $252 average cost per sample in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP average cost per sample was $318 in the second quarter of 2020
- Achieved gross profit of $3.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $25.5 million of gross profit in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP gross profit was $8.0 million in the second quarter of 2020
Total operating expense, excluding cost of revenue, for the second quarter of 2020 was $145.3 million. Non-GAAP operating expense was $105.7 million in the second quarter of 2020.
Net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $166.4 million, or $1.29 net loss per share, compared to a net loss of $48.7 million in the second quarter of 2019, or $0.54 net loss per share. Non-GAAP net loss was $99.2 million, or $0.77 non-GAAP net loss per share, in the second quarter of 2020.
At June 30, 2020, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities totaled $428.5 million. Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash for the quarter was $78.0 million. Cash burn, including various acquisition-related expenses, was $89.2 million for the quarter and $63.8 million when excluding the $25.4 million cash paid to acquire YouScript and Genelex.
Early in the quarter, in response to impacts of the pandemic, the company took actions to significantly scale back operational expenditures. The result of these changes is expected to decrease the discretionary spend in cost of revenue and operating expense beginning in the third quarter.
"We continue to see a solid recovery in volume, improvement in our operating leverage and ability to improve revenue generation. As a result, we are well positioned with sufficient capital to execute our strategy in the coming years," continued Dr. George. "We have added or will be adding important capabilities to our platform through the acquisitions we announced this quarter and our ongoing product development efforts. With our mission clearly in focus, we can continue to navigate these unprecedented times."
Corporate and Scientific Highlights
- Introduced expanded services and support for transition to telehealth across customer types
- Launched new capabilities for Gia, the advanced clinical chatbot that became part of Invitae through the acquisition and rapid integration of Clear Genetics. New workflows added to Gia support obstetrician/gynecologists, oncologists, genetic counselors and other clinicians who order genetic testing
- Increased support for the use of at-home testing using saliva kits, which do not require an in-person clinician visit
- Provided professional education and support for clinicians transitioning to telehealth
- Acquired YouScript and Genelex to bring best-in-class pharmacogenetic testing and robust, integrated clinical decision support to Invitae
- Further expanded international footprint, including the introduction of consumer-initiated telehealth genetic testing services in Canada for carrier testing in early pregnancy and cancer and cardiovascular risk testing
- Presented research that, combined with new recommendations from a large, multidisciplinary consensus conference published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, underscores the utility of increased access to genetic testing for men with prostate cancer across all stages of life
- Added 16 new biopharma partnerships, bringing the total number of partnership programs to more than 105, including nine new pharma partners in Invitae's Detect programs providing no-charge genetic testing for conditions in which testing is underutilized and can improve diagnosis and treatment
- Entered into a definitive agreement under which Invitae will combine with ArcherDX, Inc.
- Closed on a public offering with net proceeds of approximately $173.0 million and raised $44.5 million of net proceeds under the company's ATM
- In July, added non-invasive prenatal screening (NIPS) based on whole genome sequencing (WGS) to the Invitae platform, providing patients with easier access to affordable genetic testing in early pregnancy to realize cost reductions, improve the company's ability to scale services and pave the way for additional services based on WGS technology
- Partnered with a major health system to integrate clinical decision support software for use of pharmacogenetics in patient care
|
INVITAE CORPORATION
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
168,203
|
$
|
151,389
|
Marketable securities
|
253,933
|
240,436
|
Accounts receivable
|
27,905
|
32,541
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
21,081
|
18,032
|
Total current assets
|
471,122
|
442,398
|
Property and equipment, net
|
43,381
|
37,747
|
Operating lease assets
|
38,239
|
36,640
|
Restricted cash
|
6,343
|
6,183
|
Intangible assets, net
|
192,644
|
125,175
|
Goodwill
|
211,225
|
126,777
|
Other assets
|
6,921
|
6,681
|
Total assets
|
$
|
969,875
|
$
|
781,601
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
20,091
|
$
|
10,321
|
Accrued liabilities
|
99,490
|
64,814
|
Operating lease obligations
|
6,339
|
4,870
|
Finance lease obligations
|
977
|
1,855
|
Total current liabilities
|
126,897
|
81,860
|
Operating lease obligations, net of current portion
|
42,134
|
42,191
|
Finance lease obligations, net of current portion
|
879
|
1,155
|
Convertible senior notes, net
|
276,092
|
268,755
|
Deferred tax liability
|
10,250
|
—
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
49,428
|
8,000
|
Total liabilities
|
505,680
|
401,961
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Common stock
|
13
|
10
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
572
|
(9)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
1,487,217
|
1,138,316
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(1,023,607)
|
(758,677)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
464,195
|
379,640
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
969,875
|
$
|
781,601
|
INVITAE CORPORATION
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Revenue:
|
Test revenue
|
$
|
45,099
|
$
|
52,302
|
$
|
108,177
|
$
|
91,921
|
Other revenue
|
1,092
|
1,173
|
2,262
|
2,107
|
Total revenue
|
46,191
|
53,475
|
110,439
|
94,028
|
Cost of revenue
|
42,952
|
28,006
|
83,374
|
49,260
|
Research and development
|
74,963
|
25,302
|
130,631
|
43,296
|
Selling and marketing
|
39,520
|
30,779
|
81,640
|
54,972
|
General and administrative
|
30,838
|
21,274
|
54,660
|
34,593
|
Loss from operations
|
(142,082)
|
(51,886)
|
(239,866)
|
(88,093)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
(21,436)
|
1,381
|
(16,728)
|
2,019
|
Interest expense
|
(5,485)
|
(2,121)
|
(10,936)
|
(4,229)
|
Net loss before taxes
|
(169,003)
|
(52,626)
|
(267,530)
|
(90,303)
|
Income tax benefit
|
(2,600)
|
(3,950)
|
(2,600)
|
(3,950)
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(166,403)
|
$
|
(48,676)
|
$
|
(264,930)
|
$
|
(86,353)
|
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
$
|
(1.29)
|
$
|
(0.54)
|
$
|
(2.35)
|
$
|
(1.01)
|
Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic
|
129,023
|
90,863
|
112,765
|
85,148
|
INVITAE CORPORATION
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(264,930)
|
$
|
(86,353)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
14,500
|
6,725
|
Stock-based compensation
|
81,124
|
19,540
|
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|
7,337
|
—
|
Amortization of premium on marketable securities
|
—
|
—
|
Impairment losses
|
—
|
—
|
Loss on disposal of assets
|
—
|
—
|
Loss on sales of available-for-sale securities
|
—
|
—
|
Remeasurements of liabilities associated with business combinations
|
26,749
|
(286)
|
Benefit from income taxes
|
(2,600)
|
(3,950)
|
Debt extinguishment costs
|
—
|
—
|
Other
|
(536)
|
1,182
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of businesses acquired:
|
Accounts receivable
|
4,939
|
3,153
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
(3,049)
|
(3,825)
|
Other assets
|
942
|
2,410
|
Accounts payable
|
9,185
|
(3,954)
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
3,585
|
4,267
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
(122,754)
|
(61,091)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Purchases of marketable securities
|
(115,350)
|
(20,781)
|
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
|
12,532
|
—
|
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
|
89,965
|
34,000
|
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
|
(57,576)
|
3,193
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(10,854)
|
(8,824)
|
Other
|
(1,334)
|
—
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
(82,617)
|
7,588
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Proceeds from public offerings of common stock, net
|
217,489
|
184,490
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net
|
6,760
|
5,123
|
Finance lease principal payments
|
(1,154)
|
(1,031)
|
Other
|
(750)
|
—
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
222,345
|
188,582
|
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
16,974
|
135,079
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
157,572
|
118,164
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
$
|
174,546
|
$
|
253,243
|
INVITAE CORPORATION
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue
|
(in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Cost of revenue
|
$
|
42,952
|
$
|
28,006
|
$
|
83,374
|
$
|
49,260
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
(4,757)
|
(689)
|
(7,430)
|
(985)
|
Non-GAAP cost of revenue
|
$
|
38,195
|
$
|
27,317
|
$
|
75,944
|
$
|
48,275
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit
|
(in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Revenue
|
$
|
46,191
|
$
|
53,475
|
$
|
110,439
|
$
|
94,028
|
Cost of revenue
|
42,952
|
28,006
|
83,374
|
49,260
|
Gross profit
|
3,239
|
25,469
|
27,065
|
44,768
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets - cost
|
4,757
|
689
|
7,430
|
985
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
7,996
|
$
|
26,158
|
$
|
34,495
|
$
|
45,753
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense
|
(in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Research and development
|
$
|
74,963
|
$
|
25,302
|
$
|
130,631
|
$
|
43,296
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
(117)
|
80
|
(233)
|
(233)
|
Acquisition-related stock-based compensation
|
(33,383)
|
(2,586)
|
(52,182)
|
(2,586)
|
Non-GAAP research and development
|
$
|
41,463
|
$
|
22,796
|
$
|
78,216
|
$
|
40,477
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Selling and Marketing Expense
|
(in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Selling and marketing
|
$
|
39,520
|
$
|
30,779
|
$
|
81,640
|
$
|
54,972
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
(786)
|
(675)
|
(1,571)
|
(1,349)
|
Non-GAAP selling and marketing
|
$
|
38,734
|
$
|
30,104
|
$
|
80,069
|
$
|
53,623
|
INVITAE CORPORATION
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense
|
(in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
General and administrative
|
$
|
30,838
|
$
|
21,274
|
$
|
54,660
|
$
|
34,593
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
—
|
(29)
|
(10)
|
(57)
|
Acquisition-related post-combination expense
|
(500)
|
(3,212)
|
(500)
|
(3,212)
|
Fair value adjustments to acquisition-related liabilities
|
(4,832)
|
—
|
(4,832)
|
—
|
Non-GAAP general and administrative
|
$
|
25,506
|
$
|
18,033
|
$
|
49,318
|
$
|
31,324
|
Reconciliation of Operating Expense to Non-GAAP Operating Expense
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Research and development
|
$
|
74,963
|
$
|
25,302
|
$
|
130,631
|
$
|
43,296
|
Selling and marketing
|
39,520
|
30,779
|
81,640
|
54,972
|
General and administrative
|
30,838
|
21,274
|
54,660
|
34,593
|
Operating expense
|
145,321
|
77,355
|
266,931
|
132,861
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
(903)
|
(624)
|
(1,814)
|
(1,639)
|
Acquisition-related stock-based compensation
|
(33,383)
|
(2,586)
|
(52,182)
|
(2,586)
|
Acquisition-related post-combination expense
|
(500)
|
(3,212)
|
(500)
|
(3,212)
|
Fair value adjustments to acquisition-related
|
(4,832)
|
—
|
(4,832)
|
—
|
Non-GAAP operating expense
|
$
|
105,703
|
$
|
70,933
|
$
|
207,603
|
$
|
125,424
|
Reconciliation of Other Income (Expense), Net to Non-GAAP Other Income (Expense), Net
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Other income (expense), net
|
$
|
(21,436)
|
$
|
1,381
|
$
|
(16,728)
|
$
|
2,019
|
Fair value adjustments to acquisition-related
|
25,392
|
—
|
21,729
|
—
|
Non-GAAP other income (expense), net
|
$
|
3,956
|
$
|
1,381
|
$
|
5,001
|
$
|
2,019
|
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(166,403)
|
$
|
(48,676)
|
$
|
(264,930)
|
$
|
(86,353)
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
5,660
|
1,313
|
9,244
|
2,624
|
Acquisition-related stock-based compensation
|
33,383
|
2,586
|
52,182
|
2,586
|
Acquisition-related post-combination expense
|
500
|
3,212
|
500
|
3,212
|
Fair value adjustments to acquisition-related
|
30,224
|
—
|
26,561
|
—
|
Acquisition-related income tax benefit
|
(2,600)
|
(3,950)
|
(2,600)
|
(3,950)
|
Non-GAAP net loss
|
$
|
(99,236)
|
$
|
(45,515)
|
$
|
(179,043)
|
$
|
(81,881)
|
Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.77)
|
$
|
(0.50)
|
$
|
(1.59)
|
$
|
(0.96)
|
Shares used in computing net loss per share,
|
129,023
|
90,863
|
112,765
|
85,148
|
INVITAE CORPORATION
|
Reconciliation of Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash to Cash
|
(in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
$
|
(62,361)
|
$
|
(60,393)
|
(122,754)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
801
|
(83,418)
|
(82,617)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
551
|
221,794
|
222,345
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and
|
(61,009)
|
77,983
|
16,974
|
Adjustments:
|
Purchases of investments
|
—
|
115,350
|
115,350
|
Sales of investments
|
(12,532)
|
—
|
(12,532)
|
Maturities of investments
|
(24,965)
|
(65,000)
|
(89,965)
|
Proceeds from public offering of common stock, net
|
—
|
(217,489)
|
(217,489)
|
Proceeds from exercises of warrants
|
(27)
|
(35)
|
(62)
|
Cash burn
|
$
|
(98,533)
|
$
|
(89,191)
|
(187,724)
|
• Cash burn for the three months ended March 31, 2020 includes $32.3 million of cash paid in connection with the
