Invitae to Participate in the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced that Shelly Guyer, chief financial officer of Invitae, will participate in a fireside chat at the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at approximately 10:00 a.m. Eastern / 7:00 a.m. Pacific in New York City.

The live, listen-only webcast may be accessed by visiting the investors section of the company's website at ir.invitae.com . A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the fireside chat and will be archived on the company's website.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company, whose mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time, and lower prices. For more information, visit the company's website at invitae.com.

