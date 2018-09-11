Invitae to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae Corporation (NYSE :NVTA ), one of the fastest growing genetics companies, today announced that Sean George, co-founder and chief executive officer of Invitae, will present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern / 6:00 a.m. Pacific in New York City.

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed by visiting the investors section of the company's website at ir.invitae.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will be archived on the company's website.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation (NYSE :NVTA ) is a genetics company whose mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medical practice to improve the quality of healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate most of the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time and lower prices.

