Invitation - presentation of Sandvik's report of the first quarter 2019

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik will publish its first quarter results on Thursday, 18 April 2019 at approximately 11.00 CEST.

A combined webcast and conference call for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at 12.00 CEST.

The report will be presented in a webcast and conference call by Björn Rosengren, President and CEO as well as by Tomas Eliasson, CFO.

The presentation will be broadcasted live on our website home.sandvik

Dial-in details for the conference call:

SE: + 46-(0)-8-566-427-03

UK: +44-(0)-333-300-92-73

US: +1-646-722-49-03

From about 11.30 CEST presentation slides will be available on our website home.sandvik

Stockholm, 1 April 2019

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Ann-Sofie Nordh, Vice President Investor Relations, phone: +46-8-456-14-94 or Martin Blomgren, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46-70-577-0549.

