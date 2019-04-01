Invitation - Presentation of Sandvik's Report of the First Quarter 2019
Apr 01, 2019, 09:13 ET
SANDVIKEN, Sweden, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik will publish its first quarter results on Thursday, 18 April 2019 at approximately 11.00 CEST.
A combined webcast and conference call for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at 12.00 CEST.
The report will be presented in a webcast and conference call by Björn Rosengren, President and CEO as well as by Tomas Eliasson, CFO.
The presentation will be broadcasted live on our website home.sandvik
Dial-in details for the conference call:
SE: + 46-(0)-8-566-427-03
UK: +44-(0)-333-300-92-73
US: +1-646-722-49-03
From about 11.30 CEST presentation slides will be available on our website home.sandvik
Stockholm, 1 April 2019
Sandvik AB
For further information, contact Ann-Sofie Nordh, Vice President Investor Relations, phone: +46-8-456-14-94 or Martin Blomgren, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46-70-577-0549.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/invitation---presentation-of-sandvik-s-report-of-the-first-quarter-2019,c2777871
The following files are available for download:
|
Invitation - presentation of Sandvik's report of the first quarter 2019
SOURCE Sandvik
Share this article