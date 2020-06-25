Invitation - Presentation of Sandvik's Report of the Second Quarter 2020
Jun 25, 2020, 07:16 ET
STOCKHOLM, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik will publish its second quarter results on Thursday, 16 July 2020 at approximately 11.30 CEST.
A combined webcast and conference call for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at 13.00 CEST.
The report will be presented in a webcast and conference call by Stefan Widing, President and CEO as well as by Tomas Eliasson, CFO.
The presentation will be broadcasted live on our website home.sandvik
Dial-in details for the conference call:
SE: +46 (0) 8 566 426 92
UK: +44 (0) 333 300 92 63
US: +1 833 249 84 05
From about 12.30 CEST presentation slides will be available on our website home.sandvik
For further information, contact : Anna Vilogorac, Investor Relations, phone: +46-70-616-50-19 or Martin Blomgren, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46-70-577-0549.
