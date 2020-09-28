Invitation - presentation of Sandvik's report of the third quarter 2020

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik will publish its third quarter results on Friday, 16 October 2020 at approximately 11.30 CEST.

A combined webcast and conference call for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at 13.00 CEST.

The report will be presented in a webcast and conference call by Stefan Widing, President and CEO as well as by Tomas Eliasson, CFO.

The presentation will be broadcasted live on our website home.sandvik

Dial-in details for the conference call:

SE: +46 (0) 8 505 583 55

UK: +44 (0) 333 300 9260

US: +1 833 249 8407

From about 12.30 CEST presentation slides will be available on our website home.sandvik

For further information, contact:

Emelie Alm

Investor Relations Officer

phone: +46 79 060 8717

Martin Blomgren

Press and Media Relations Manager

phone: +46 70 577 0549.

