STOCKHOLM, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 16 July, at 08:00 CET, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi™) will publish its report for the second quarter 2020. Investors, financial analysts and media are invited to participate in a telephone conference, which will include a presentation of the results, on the same day at 13:00 CEST. The event will be hosted by Sobi's CEO and President, Guido Oelkers, and the presentation will be held in English.

The presentation can be followed live, or afterwards on www.sobi.com. Slides used in the presentation will be made available on Sobi's website prior to the telephone conference.

To participate in the telephone conference, please call:

SE: +46-8-505-583-54

UK: +44-333-300-9274

US: +1-646-722-4903

Click here to go to the live webcast.

After the live event the webcast will be available on-demand via the same link.

About Sobi™

Sobi is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare diseases. Sobi is providing sustainable access to innovative therapies in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty indications. Today, Sobi employs approximately 1,400 people across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Russia and North Africa. In 2019, Sobi's revenue amounted to SEK 14.2 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. You can find more information about Sobi at www.sobi.com.

For more information please contact

Paula Treutiger

Head of Communication & Investor Relations

+46-733-666-599

[email protected]

Linda Holmström

Corporate Communication & Investor Relations

+46-708-734-095

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/invitation---presentation-of-sobi-s-q2-2020-results,c3149237

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/3149237/1275231.pdf Press release - Invitation to presentation of Q2 report 2020

SOURCE Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB