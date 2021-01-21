Invitation - Presentation of Q4 2020 Interim Report

BOLIDEN, Sweden, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden will announce its Interim Report for the fourth quarter 2020 on Friday 12 February at 07.45 (CET). A press and analyst conference will be held on the same day at 09.30, which also can be followed via webcast and telephone.

The report will be presented by Boliden's President and CEO Mikael Staffas, and CFO Håkan Gabrielsson.

To participate, please call 5 minutes before the opening of the conference:

  • from Sweden +46 856642651
  • from United Kingdom +44 3333000804
  • from United States +1 6319131422

PIN Code: 69409035#

The presentation will be held in English via live webcast at www.boliden.com.
 
For further information:
Olof Grenmark, Director Investor Relations, tel: +46 70 291 5780

