Invitation Homes Announces 2019 Dividend Tax Allocation

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) ("Invitation Homes" or the "Company") today announced the 2019 dividend allocation for federal income tax purposes for its Common Stock.

Invitation Homes' tax return for 2019 has not yet been filed. As a result, the income tax allocations for the dividends discussed below have been calculated using the best available information as of the date of this release.

Please note that federal tax laws affect taxpayers differently, and the information in this release is not intended as advice to shareholders as to how dividends should be reported on their tax returns. Also note that state and local taxation of real estate investment trust dividends varies and may not be the same as the taxation under federal rules. Invitation Homes encourages shareholders to consult with their own tax advisors with respect to federal, state, and local income tax effects on these dividends.

Invitation Homes Inc. Common Stock (CUSIP 46187W107)

Record Date Payable Date Dividend per Share

Taxable Ordinary Dividends(1) Qualified Dividends (20% Rate) Capital Gain (20% Rate) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain (25% Rate) Return of Capital 2/13/2019 2/28/2019 $0.13

45.46154 % 0.52308 % 42.66154 % 11.35384 % 0.00000 % 5/15/2019 5/31/2019 $0.13

45.46154 % 0.52308 % 42.66154 % 11.35384 % 0.00000 % 8/15/2019 8/30/2019 $0.13

45.46154 % 0.52308 % 42.66154 % 11.35384 % 0.00000 % 11/13/2019 11/27/2019 $0.13

45.46154 % 0.52308 % 42.66154 % 11.35384 % 0.00000 %

(1) The 2019 Taxable Ordinary Dividends are treated as "qualified REIT dividends" for purposes of Internal Revenue Code section 199A.

About Invitation Homes:

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

