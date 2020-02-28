Invitation Homes Announces Cancellation of Participation in Citi's 2020 Global Property CEO Conference

DALLAS, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) ("Invitation Homes" or the "Company") today announced the cancellation of the Company's roundtable discussion and webcast at Citi's 2020 Global Property CEO Conference, previously scheduled to take place on Tuesday, March 3, at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time. Management no longer plans to attend the conference out of an abundance of caution amidst evolving uncertainty related to COVID-19.

About Invitation Homes:

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Van Winkle

Phone: 844.456.INVH (4684)

Email: IR@InvitationHomes.com

Media Relations Contact:

Kristi DesJarlais

Phone: 972.421.3587

Email: Media@InvitationHomes.com

SOURCE Invitation Homes

Related Links

https://www.invitationhomes.com

