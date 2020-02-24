Invitation Homes Names Executive Vice Presidents

Kim Norrell has been promoted to executive vice president and chief accounting officer (CAO). She joined Invitation Homes in January 2015 as interim CAO, then started the company's Project Management Office, and spent time working with information technology, and with finance, planning and analysis, before returning to the CAO role full time in June 2016. Prior to joining Invitation Homes, Ms. Norrell spent five years as a real estate accounting and project management consultant, was vice president of finance for CW Financial Services, and held positions at Olympus Real Estate Partners, WMC Management Company, AIMCO, and Arthur Andersen LLP. She is a licensed CPA in the State of Texas and holds both a bachelor's and a master's degree in accounting from the University of North Texas.

Jon Olsen has been promoted to Executive Vice President, corporate strategy and finance. Mr. Olsen joined Invitation Homes in June 2012 and previously served as senior vice president, finance and head of capital markets, managing director and head of capital markets, and managing director and co-head of asset management. Prior to joining Invitation Homes, he worked in the real estate investment banking groups of Jefferies & Company, Goldman Sachs, and Banc of America Securities. Mr. Olsen holds a bachelor's degree in economics and English from the University of Pennsylvania and a master's degree in business administration from The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth.

"We are pleased to recognize the strong contributions Kim and Jon have made to Invitation Homes' financial health," said Dallas Tanner, president and chief executive officer of Invitation Homes. "As the nation's premier home leasing company, we rely on the strength of our people, and we appreciate the value these two executives have brought to our company's leadership as well as to the systems, processes and teams in their respective organizations."

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Van Winkle

Phone: 844.456.INVH (4684)

Email: IR@InvitationHomes.com

Media Relations Contact:

Kristi DesJarlais

Phone: 972.421.3587

Email: Media@InvitationHomes.com

SOURCE Invitation Homes

Related Links

https://www.invitationhomes.com

