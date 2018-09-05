Invitation Homes to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch's 2018 Global Real Estate Conference

DALLAS, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE :INVH ) ("Invitation Homes" or the "Company") today announced that the Company's Interim President and Chief Investment Officer, Dallas Tanner, Chief Financial Officer, Ernie Freedman, and Chief Operating Officer, Charles Young, will participate in a roundtable discussion at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Real Estate Conference on Tuesday, September 25th at 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.invh.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through October 25th, 2018.

About Invitation Homes:

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With more than 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences and provides homes where individuals and families can thrive.

