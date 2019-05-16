Invitation Homes Unveils First-Ever "Make it Home" Design Forecast

Home stylist and interior designer, Emily Henderson, a New York Times bestselling author and host of hit TV show, Secrets from a Stylist, said, "A home's design and personality should reflect the lives lived within it. Our goal was to develop an approachable blend of design ideas that offer renters the opportunity to embrace a custom feel wherever they lease."

Each room in the Show House features the affordable, lease-friendly tips that make up the Invitation Homes Make it Home Design Forecast:

Embrace color and pattern. Emily Henderson believes color gives a room life, but it doesn't have to be on the wall. Through rugs, textiles and furniture, you can have a lively, fun, lease-friendly room. "Choose colors that are on the opposite sides of the color wheel to ensure they balance each other."

Personalized gallery walls. "The gallery wall is still having a moment, when done in a unique way," says Henderson. "Display your favorite photos, prints and unique items like personal mementos to give them the eye-catching showcase they deserve."

Temporary wall coverings. "Removable wallpaper is one of the most transformative things you can do to your space," says Brittany Hayes , Atlanta -based author of the interior design and lifestyle blog Addison's Wonderland. "Since it isn't permanent, it provides the opportunity to try a bold look with patterns, prints and colors."

Unconventional storage. Erin Marshall , Atlanta -based author of the budget-friendly lifestyle and home blog Live Pretty on a Penny, says, "Being organized is key when you live a leasing lifestyle. Turn to space-saving and unconventional items that are beautiful and functional to effectively store and organize items."

Outdoor living spaces. "Maximize your living space by creating usable outdoor rooms," says Rhoda Vickers of Atlanta's Southern Hospitality blog focused on home design, DIY projects and more. "With the right combination of outdoor seating, pillows, shade, and colorful planters, you can turn any patio into an outdoor oasis."

Mood lighting. Kevin O'Gara, Atlanta -based founder of Thou Swell, suggests setting the tone of the room by incorporating LED lighting or smart home light bulbs that allow you to change the ambience. "Every room should have a mix of lighting, including overhead, accent and task lights, so get creative with the mood," says O'Gara.

Dual-purpose rooms. "Squeeze the most out of any space with multi-functional furniture," says Brittni Mehlhoff , founder and creator of Atlanta -based Paper + Stitch, a lifestyle, DIY and home blog. "A bookshelf that doubles as a desk and a sofa that can turn into a sleeper function as a workspace or a spot for overnight visitors."

Smart home solutions. "Smart technology is all the rage. From thermostats, doorbell cameras, smart locks and light bulbs, nearly everything in your home can be connected to the internet and controlled by a smart device," says Meghan Giddens , Invitation Homes resident design expert.

Light and bright. Meghan Giddens says cooler paint tones and white trim brighten a room and offer a timeless color scheme. Plus, they welcome of-the-moment décor.

"Our Make it Home Design Forecast provides residents with creative design ideas and elements that can make any house feel like a home," said Dallas Tanner, president and chief executive officer of Invitation Homes. "As a leader in the home leasing business, Invitation Homes prioritizes giving our residents the choices to help create great spaces for their families."

