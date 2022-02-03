STOCKHOLM, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sobi plans to publish its report for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021 on 10 February 2022 at 08:00 CET.

Investors, analysts and media are invited to participate in a conference call, which will include a presentation of the results and a Q&A session on the same day at 12:00 CET. The event will in English.

The presentation can be followed live or afterwards on sobi.com. The slides will be made available on sobi.com prior to the conference call.

To participate in the conference call, please call:

Sweden: +46 8 505 583 73 (direct)

UK: +44 3 333 009 272 (direct)

US: +1 631 913 14 22 (toll) PIN: 50558397#

Sobi

Sobi is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare diseases. Providing sustainable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,500 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia. In 2020, revenue amounted to SEK 15.3 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/invitation--sobi-s-q4-and-fy-2021-report,c3497857

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/3497857/1529053.pdf Invitation: Sobi™s Q4 and FY 2021 report

SOURCE Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB