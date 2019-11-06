Invitation to 3Q 2019 Presentation

OSLO,Norway, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Otello Corporation ASA is presenting its 3Q 2019 results on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 08:00am CET. The presentation will take place at Felix Konferansesenter, Bryggetorget 3, Oslo, Norway.

A live webcast will be available at: https://otellocorp.com/ir

Petter Lade, CFO

Phone: +47-91143878

E-mail: petterl@otellocorp.com

About Otello: Otello holds shares in several different businesses, including (i)AdColony which helps publishers monetize their content through advertising and advertisers reach the audiences that build value for their businesses, capitalizing on a global consumer audience reach that exceeds 2 billion; (ii) Bemobi, a Mobile Media and Entertainment company which integrate people and mobile content through technology and offers a leading subscription-based discovery service for mobile apps in Latin America and beyond; (iii) Skyfire which offers cloud-based network solutions for mobile operators and (iv) Vewd which offers OTT services in the Connected TV space.

