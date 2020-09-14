Invitation to AAK AB's virtual Capital Market Day

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AAK AB hereby invites analysts, investors and media to its virtual Capital Market Day on November 17, 2020.

Format

The virtual event consists of presentations from selected AAK executives and managers as well as a live Q&A webcast. The presentations will be available on

www.aak.com/cmd

on November 17 at 8:00 a.m. CET. The live Q&A webcast with all presenters will take place on November 17 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. CET. A recording of the Q&A webcast will be published on

www.aak.com/cmd

after the event.

AAK's President and CEO Johan Westman will, together with Fredrik Nilsson, CFO, and Anne Mette Olesen, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer, update the financial market and media on AAK's strategy and business, financial development and progress within the sustainability area. In addition, Sten Estrup, President Asia, will give a presentation on AAK's development in Asia and Niall Sands, President Plant-based Foods, will give an update on the company's solutions for plant-based products. All presentations will be held in English.

Additional information and registration

For more information about the event and to register for the live Q&A webcast, visit www.aak.com/cmd. Please confirm your participation no later than November 13, 2020 at 4 p.m. CET.

The information was submitted for publication at 10:00 a.m. CET on September 14, 2020.

AAK is a leading provider of value-adding vegetable oils & fats. Our expertise in lipid technology within foods and special nutrition applications, our wide range of raw materials and our broad process capabilities enable us to develop innovative and value-adding solutions across many industries - Chocolate & Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, Plant-based Foods, Special Nutrition, Foodservice, Personal Care, and more. AAK's proven expertise is based on more than 140 years of experience within oils & fats. Our unique co-development approach brings our customers' skills and know-how together with our own capabilities and mindset for lasting results. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has more than 20 different production facilities, sales offices in more than 25 countries and more than 3,800 employees. We are AAK - The Co-Development Company.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Nilsson

CFO

Mobile: +46 708 95 22 21

E-mail: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aak-ab/r/invitation-to-aak-ab-s-virtual-capital-market-day,c3193487

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/871/3193487/1305923.pdf Press release (PDF)

SOURCE AAK AB