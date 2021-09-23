Invitation to AAK's Capital Market Day

KARLSHAMN, Sweden, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AAK AB hereby invites analysts, investors and media to its Capital Market Day on November 23, 2021, held at Best Western Malmö Arena Hotel in Malmö, Sweden.

President and CEO Johan Westman will, together with Tomas Bergendahl, CFO, and Anne Mette Olesen, Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer, update the financial market and media on AAK's strategy and business, financial development, and progress made within the sustainability area.

Karsten Nielsen, Chief Technology Officer, will give a presentation on the complexity of speciality oils and fats, and René Schou, President Global Industries, will give an update on market opportunities tied to the world's increased focus on sustainability. In addition, Sourcing Manager Jakob Nybroe will share his first-hand experiences from working with Kolo Nafaso, AAK's direct shea sourcing program in West Africa. All presentations will be held in English.

Throughout the event, local Covid-19-related restrictions in place will be adhered to.

Program

The program starts at 11:30 a.m. CET with registration and a light lunch. Presentations will begin at 12:30 p.m. CET. During the afternoon, there will also be a short break and a Q&A session. The full event will end no later than 5:00 p.m. CET.

Location

Best Western Malmö Arena Hotel is located at Hyllie Boulevard 12 in Malmö, Sweden. For further details, visit www.malmoarenahotel.com.

Registration

For more information about the event and to register, visit www.aak.com/cmd. Please confirm your participation no later than November 12, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. CET.





For more information, please contact:

Gabriella Grotte

Head of IR & Corporate Communications

Mobile: +46 737 16 80 01

E-mail: [email protected]



The information was submitted for publication at 10:00 a.m. CET on September 23, 2021.



About AAK

Everything AAK does is about Making Better Happen™. We specialize in plant-based oils that are the value-adding ingredients in many of the products people love to consume. We make these products better tasting, healthier, and more sustainable. At the heart of AAK's offer is Customer Co-Development, combining our desire to understand what better means for each customer, with the unique flexibility of our production assets, and a deep knowledge of many products and industries, including Chocolate & Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, Plant-based Foods, Special Nutrition, Foodservice and Personal Care. Our 3,900 employees support our close collaboration with customers through 25 regional sales offices, 15 dedicated Customer Innovation Centers, and with the support of more than 20 production facilities. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has been Making Better Happen for 150 years.

