Invitation to Alfa Laval's Second-quarter Conference Call

Jun 26, 2020, 04:11 ET

LUND, Sweden, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --  Alfa Laval will release second-quarter earnings on July 21st at 07:30 CET. The telephone conference will start at 10:00 CET.

To join the telephone conference - hosted by Alfa Laval's President and CEO, Tom Erixon, and CFO, Jan Allde - sign up in advance via the link below. Once registered, you will receive a phone number, a participant pin and a conference pin. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the event.

http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/1855447

You can also follow the conference via a live webcast. A webcast link will be available on www.alfalaval.com/investors.

If you want to listen to the replay, call +44 (0)3333 0097 85, conference ID 1855447. The recording will be available until July 23rd. After that, you can go to www.alfalaval.com/investors to watch and listen to an on-demand version of the webcast.

Contacts:
Joel Davidsson
Alfa Laval
Tel: +46-46-36-77-72

Beata Ardhe
Alfa Laval
Tel: +46-46-36-65-26

