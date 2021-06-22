Invitation to Alfa Laval's second-quarter conference call

Alfa Laval

Jun 22, 2021, 04:32 ET

LUND, Sweden, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval will release second-quarter earnings on July 20th at 07:30 am CET. The telephone conference will start at 10.00 am CET.

To join the telephone conference – hosted by Alfa Laval's President and CEO Tom Erixon and CFO Jan Allde – sign up in advance via the link below. Once registered, you will receive a phone number, a participant pin, and a conference pin. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the event.

http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/3593903

You can also follow the conference via a live webcast. A webcast link will be available on

Alfa Laval - Investors.

Contacts:

Johan Lundin
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +46 46 36 65 10
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

Beata Ardhe
Phone: +46 46 36 65 26
Mobile: +46 709 36 65 26

 www.alfalaval.com

