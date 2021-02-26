Invitation to Asetek's Capital Markets Update on Thursday 4 March

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek is pleased to invite investors, analysts, media and other stakeholders to its Capital Markets Update (CMU) and Q4 2020 earnings presentation on Thursday 4 March 2021.

The CMU presentation will be given in English by CEO André Sloth Eriksen, COO John Hamill, CFO Peter Dam Madsen and VP & General Manager Jim Carlton, and will be published as a webcast with accompanying slides.

The CMU will provide an update on Asetek's strategy, markets, operations, financial development and outlook. Asetek's recent investments in IP, software and hardware as part of developing the Asetek SimpSorts product offering will also be discussed at the event.

Participation is possible via webcast and conference call. The event will last for approximately two hours and will include a Q&A session at the end. Questions to the management can be submitted in writing via the webcast window during the event or by phone via the conference call during the Q&A session at the end of the event.

Event details

Date: 4 March 2021

Time: 10:00-12:00 CET

Webcast details

Please join Asetek Capital Markets Update and Q&A online via this link: https://streams.eventcdn.net/asetek/2020q4/

Please note, that if you follow the webcast via the above URL, you will experience a 30 second delay. The web page works best in an updated browser - Chrome is recommended.

Conference call details

Please dial one of the following numbers to join the conference call and to ask questions during the Q&A session:

Denmark: +45 7872 3251 Germany: +49 692 222 391 65 United States: +1 833 823 0589 Norway: +47 2396 3688 United Kingdom: +44 333 300 9270

For further information, please contact:

Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +45 20807200

[email protected]

About Asetek:

Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, is the global leader for liquid cooling solutions for high performance gaming and enthusiast PCs, and environmentally aware data centers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASTK.OL).

www.asetek.com

Asetek A/S

Assensvej 2

DK-9220 Aalborg East

Denmark

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/asetek/r/invitation-to-asetek-s-capital-markets-update-on-thursday-4-march,c3296460

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Asetek