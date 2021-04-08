Invitation to Autoliv's Q1, 2021 Earnings Call

News provided by

Autoliv

Apr 08, 2021, 07:47 ET

STOCKHOLM, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the first quarter 2021 on Friday, April 23, at 12:00 Central European Time (CET).

The report will be available at www.autoliv.com. In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

Time:

14:00-15:00 CET

Main Speaker:

Mikael Bratt, President & CEO

Attend the webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rsbqec6p

Attend by phone:

To participate in the Q&A session, please dial in:

United Kingdom Intl.:

+44 3333000804

United States of America:

+1 6319131422

Sweden:

+46 856642651

Confirmation Code:

96206917#

Audio replay will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts after the conference until May 24, 2021.

Transcript will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts

For more information about Autoliv, please visit www.autoliv.com

Best regards,

Anders Trapp

V.P. Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)8 587 206 71

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/autoliv/r/invitation-to-autoliv-s-q1--2021-earnings-call,c3321712

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Autoliv

