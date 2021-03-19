Invitation to Cosmo's 2020 results / 2021 outlook presentation conference call on 26 March 2021

DUBLIN, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV (SIX: COPN) invites investors, financial analysts and business/lifescience journalists for a telephone conference on 26 March 2021 with CEO Alessandro Della Chà and CFO Niall Donnelly to discuss the 2020 results and 2021 outlook of the company.

Date: Friday, 26 March 2021

Time: 02:00 pm CET

Dial-in numbers:

Switzerland / Europe: +41 (0) 58 310 50 00

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13

United States: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

The presentation and press release as well as the Annual Report 2020 will be available for download as of 07:00 am CET on 26 March 2021 on www.cosmopharma.com

About Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Cosmo is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising products to treat selected gastrointestinal disorders and improve endoscopy quality measures through aiding the detection of colonic lesions. Cosmo has also developed medical devices for endoscopy and has recently entered into a partnership with Medtronic for the global distribution of GI Genius™ its artificial intelligence device for use in coloscopies and GI procedures. Cosmo has licensed Aemcolo® to Red Hill Biopharma Ltd. for the US and has licensed Relafalk® to Dr. Falk Gmbh for the EU and other countries. For additional information on Cosmo and its products please visit the Company's website: www.cosmopharma.com

Calendar

2020 Full Year Results and 2021 Outlook - March 26, 2021

Annual General Meeting, Amsterdam - May 28, 2021

