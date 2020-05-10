Invitation to Design "Charm of Jiangsu" Tourism Routes

The raging torrents of time have bestowed upon Jiangsu a rich and colorful history. The province currently has three world cultural heritage sites, including Suzhou Classical Gardens, Ming Xiaoling Mausoleum and the Grand Canal. The province makes ten appearances on the "Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity", including Nanjing Brocade, Suzhou Embroidery, Yangzhou Lacquerware, Yixing Zisha Pottery, Lianyungang Donghai Crystal and Nantong Blue Calico, while other fine arts and crafts are also well known. Nanjing and Yangzhou are respectively listed by the United Nations Creative Cities Network in the fields of literature and gastronomy. They are joined by the elegant ancient towns south of the Yangtze River's lower reaches, the Ming and Qing Dynasties' (1368-1912 CE) ancient city walls that have stood strong through the ages, the canalled cities with their own peculiar customs and the magnificent Chu-Han culture (206-202 BCE). All will bring you a distinctive appreciation of Jiangsu.

Such essential waters of life let people experience the charm of the natural world, waterfowl foraging on the tidal flats, David's deer running among the forests and monkeys frolicking on the ridges, etc. Nature's elves and humans live together in harmony and enjoy the earth's gifts in Jiangsu.

At this time, a crucial moment in the global epidemic fight, an unprecedented online concert sang out to all the citizens of the world -- "One World: Together At Home". Indeed, in the face of illness, we are united through sight, sound and spirit as a community of human destiny. Our awe of history, our cultural desires, our yearning for beauty and our spiritual strength shall help us cope with the current difficulties, by establishing a common courage and determination for joint collaboration, no matter skin colour, nationality or race.

Good friends feel close even when they are thousands of miles apart. With Internet, we sincerely invite you who have been to China and Jiangsu to record your footprints in Jiangsu; while we sincerely invite you who are in Jiangsu to explore the wonders of Jiangsu from a new angle. Let more people know China and Jiangsu. Let "Verses from Afar" display formidable strength, warm people's hearts, convey confidence and encourage people all over the world to work together.

Candidates can submit a maximum of 2 lines, and language is not predefined. It is encouraged that the content to be expressed in short video, HTML5 or other innovative forms. Next in sequence shall be the ordering of 1 first prize, 3 second prizes and 6 third prizes. Certificates and premiums will be issued for Tourism Route products that have won the first, second, and third prizes.

Please submit your work by e-mail with a 500-word design description. Collection time: 10th May to 9th July; collection email: [email protected]. For more information, please refer to the "Charm of Jiangsu" Tourism Routes Collection Notice. You are also welcome to visit the event's online publishing platform to follow the latest progress: http://dwz.date/a292.

