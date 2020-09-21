Invitation to Electrolux Capital Markets Update 2020

STOCKHOLM , Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux has the pleasure of inviting investors, financial analysts and media representatives to its online Capital Markets Update November 17, 2020 at 15:00 - 17:00 CET. The event will be hosted by Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO, together with Anna Ohlsson-Leijon, Head of Business Area Europe and members of Business Area Europe's management team.

The Capital Markets Update will focus on how Electrolux is driving profitable growth through innovation, where design and brands are key pillars. The event will showcase how Electrolux has strengthened its premium position in Europe through deep consumer insights, specifically in the built-in kitchen area, and how this has boosted earnings.

Agenda in short:

Innovation is a key pillar in creating value ( Jonas Samuelson , CEO and President AB Electrolux

, CEO and President AB Electrolux Delivering profitable growth through innovation ( Anna Ohlsson-Leijon , Head of Business Area Europe, Executive Vice President AB Electrolux)

, Head of Business Area Europe, Executive Vice President AB Electrolux) Executing on our innovation roadmap ( Thorsten Brandt , SVP Marketing Business Area Europe and Simon Bradford , VP of Design and Sustainability, Business Area Europe)

, SVP Marketing Business Area Europe and , VP of Design and Sustainability, Business Area Europe) Live Q&A

The event will be held online. More information on how to register and a more detailed agenda will be available on www.electroluxgroup.com/ir mid-October, 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations, +46 70 590 80 72

Petra Ode, Investor Relations Manager, +46 70 267 13 75

