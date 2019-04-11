STOCKHOLM, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux results for the first quarter of 2019 will be published on April 26, 2019, at approximately 08.00 CET.

A telephone conference will be held following the release of the results, starting at 09.00 CET. Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO and Therese Friberg, CFO will comment on the report.

Slides used in the presentation will be available at Electrolux website, www.electroluxgroup.com/ir.The first quarter report will also be available at the same address.

You can listen to the presentation at www.electroluxgroup.com/q1-2019.

The details for participation by telephone are as follows:

Participants in Sweden should call +46-8-566-426-51

Participants in UK/Europe should call +44-3333-000-804

Participants in US should call +1-631-9131-422

Pin code: 14144070#

For further information, please contact:

Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations, +46-70-590-80-72

Electrolux Press Hotline, +46-8-657-65-07

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/invitation-to-electrolux-q1-presentation,c2786430

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Electrolux