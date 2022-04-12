Invitation to Electrolux Q1 presentation
Apr 12, 2022, 07:16 ET
STOCKHOLM, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux results for the first quarter of 2022 will be published on April 29, 2022 at approximately 08.00 CET.
A telephone conference will be held following the release of the results, starting at 09.00 CET. Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO and Therese Friberg, CFO will comment on the report.
Slides used in the presentation and report will be available at Electrolux website, www.electroluxgroup.com/ir.
You can listen to the presentation here.
The details for participation by telephone are as follows:
Sweden: +46 8 56 61 84 67
UK: +44 8 44 48 19 752
U.S.: +1 646 741 3167
International: +44 2071 928 338
Pin code: 6044078
For further information, please contact:
Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations, +46 70 590 80 72
Rupini Bergström, Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07
The following files are available for download:
SOURCE Electrolux
