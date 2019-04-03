Invitation to Essity's Q1 2019 Press Conference

STOCKHOLM, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The press conference held in connection with the publication of Essity's interim report for the first quarter of 2019 will also be available via webcast and it is possible to join by phone.

The interim report will be published on April 25, 2019 at approximately 07:00 CET. The subsequent press conference will be held at 09:00 CET at Essity's headquarters, Waterfront Building, Klarabergsviadukten 63, Stockholm, Sweden.

At the press conference, President and CEO Magnus Groth will present and answer questions regarding the report.

Press conference:

Date: Thursday, April 25, 2019

Time: 09:00 CET

Venue: Essity Headquarters, Waterfront Building, Klarabergsviadukten 63, Stockholm, Sweden

Link to webcast: https://essity.videosync.fi/2019-04-25-q1

The press conference will be webcast live at www.essity.com. It is also possible to participate in the press conference by phone by calling +44 (0) 207 192 80 00, +1 631 510 74 95, or +46 (0)8 506 921 80. Dial in good time before the conference starts. Provide the code "Essity" or the conference ID 2778769.

For further information, please contact:

Karl Stoltz, Media Relations Manager, +46-8-788-51-55, karl.stoltz@essity.com

Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46-8-788-51-30, johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com

